UK conservative lawmaker Amess stabbed multiple times

UK Member of Parliament David Amess was stabbed several times by a man who walked into his constituency meeting in the seaside town of Leigh-on-Sea, his office confirmed on Friday.

Essex Police arrested a suspect after they were called to reports of a stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea just after noon Friday.

"A man was arrested and a knife recovered," said Essex Police. "We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public," the police said.

Amess was receiving treatment at the scene for his injuries, a councillor said. The politician's condition was unclear.

The politician's London office confirmed Friday that police and ambulance had been called but gave no other details.

The attack took place at 11am GMT, and emergency workers were trying to stabilise Amess before moving him from the church, Southend Conservative Party chairman John Lamb said.

An air ambulance was waiting outside the church where the incident occurred to transport him to a hospital, reports said.

Who is Amess?

Amess has been a Member of Parliament for Southend West, which includes Leigh-on-Sea, since 1997, but has been a lawmaker since 1983.

Sir David Amess in the House of Commons

Politicians from across the political spectrum expressed shock.

Former Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron tweeted: "Very alarming and worrying news reports coming from Leigh-on-Sea. My thoughts and prayers are with Sir David Amess and his family."

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer tweeted that it was "Horrific and deeply shocking news. Thinking of David, his family and his staff."

The Conservative MP, a prominent Eurosceptic who campaigned for the Leave campaign, lists his interests as "animal welfare and pro-life issues" on his website.

