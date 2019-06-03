UK Conservative Brexiteer: PM May's heart 'was never in leaving'

Conservative pro-Brexit UK politician Mark Francois has criticized outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May, saying she failed and that both her party and the House of Commons had lost faith in her.

Talking to DW's Conflict Zone host Tim Sebastian in London, Francois said May "was always a Remainer; her heart was never in leaving."

"She always saw it [Brexit] as a kind of damage-limitation exercise," he added.

Francois is a deputy chair of the European Research Group (ERG), an influential bloc of backbench Conservative parliamentary representatives who are opposed to the UK's membership in the EU.

The ERG's prominent leader, Jacob Rees-Mogg, has said he will support former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in the upcoming Conservative leadership contest to determine May's successor, who will also become the UK's next prime minister.

Francois told Sebastian he has not decided whether he would vote for Johnson, who was one of the key faces of the Leave campaign supporting the UK's departure from the EU.

What Francois did confirm is that he will certainly vote for a Brexiteer: "There is no way I will vote for a Remainer."

Watch video 26:06 Share Brexit Special: How did we get here? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3CTgb Brexit Special: How did we get here?

Future relationship

During the interview with DW's Conflict Zone, Francois also criticized the withdrawal agreement negotiated between May's government and the EU, calling it a "surrender document."

"The problem with the so-called withdrawal agreement in a nutshell is that we didn't withdraw," he said. "We still remain because of the backstop in a customs union, we wouldn't have run our own trade policy, we couldn't have done international trade deals with America or China or Brazil."

Francois described the deal as "dead as a dodo," adding that "it is never going to go through" Parliament.

When Sebastian pointed out that the EU is not offering any other deal, Francois said politicians should accept that the current one is dead and should instead focus on discussing the future relationship between the EU and the UK.

"We were always going to have to at some point agree the future relationship," the politician said.

Francois is a deputy chair of the influential ERG group and has been critical of Theresa May's time in office

Francois argued that the UK and the EU should start discussing a comprehensive free trade agreement, adding that the EU and Canada signed one in 2016 that could be used as a starting point.

"You have a template that you know, by definition, the EU did accept because they signed it," he stressed. "You start with that and then you see whether you can modify it."

In the meantime, he said he would be "perfectly prepared" to leave the EU on World Trade Organization (WTO) terms while negotiations are taking place, referring to trade conditions agreed by member countries at the intergovernmental organization that regulates global trade.

Presently, no WTO member country trades solely on WTO terms.

Pressed by Sebastian on warnings from business related to Britain leaving the EU in this way, the Conservative politician quickly dismissed them as "project fear nonsense."

The EU has insisted that the terms of its future relationship with the UK would only be discussed following an agreement on the UK's exit from the bloc.

'The people voted'

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe June 2016: 'The will of the British people' After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52 percent of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 24. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the "will of the British people" and resigned the following morning.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit' Former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the Remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe March 2017: 'We already miss you' May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe June 2017: And they're off! British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline split talks into two phases. The first would settle the terms of Britain's exit, and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July-October 2017: Money, rights and Ireland The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe December 2017: Go-ahead for phase 2 Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase two issues: the post-Brexit transition period and the future UK-EU trading relationship. While Prime Minister Theresa May expressed her delight at the decision, European Council President Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks would be "dramatically difficult."

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July 2018: Johnson, Davis resign British ministers appeared to back a Brexit plan at May's Chequers residence on July 6. The proposal would have kept Britain in a "combined customs territory" with the EU and signed up to a "common rulebook" on all goods. That went too far for British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis, who resigned a few days later. May replaced them with Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe September 2018: No cherries for Britain May's Chequers proposal did not go down well with EU leaders, who told her at a summit in Salzburg in late September that it was unacceptable. EU Council President Tusk trolled May on Instagram, captioning a picture of himself and May looking at cakes with the line: "A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry, no cherries." The gag echoed previous EU accusations of British cherry-picking.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels EU leaders endorsed a 585-page draft divorce deal and political declaration on post-Brexit ties in late November. The draft had been widely condemned by pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers in the British Parliament only weeks earlier. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned along with several other ministers, and dozens of Conservative Party members tried to trigger a no-confidence vote in May.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe December 2018: May survives rebellion In the face of unrelenting opposition, May postponed a parliamentary vote on the deal on December 10. The next day, she met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to seek reassurances that would, she hoped, be enough to convince skeptical lawmakers to back the deal. But while she was away, hard-line Conservative lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote. May won the vote a day later.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe January 2019: Agreement voted down The UK Parliament voted 432 to 202 against May's Brexit deal on January 16. In response to the result, European Council President Donald Tusk suggested the only solution was for the UK to stay in the EU. Meanwhile, Britain's Labour Party called for a no-confidence vote in the prime minister, her second leadership challenge in as many months.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe March 2019: Second defeat for May's deal May tried to get legal changes to the deal's so-called Irish backstop in the weeks that followed. She eventually got assurances that the UK could suspend the backstop under certain circumstances. But on March 12, Parliament voted against the revised Brexit deal by 391 to 242. EU leaders warned the vote increased the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit. Two days later, MPs voted to delay Brexit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe March 2019: Extension after second defeat Following the second defeat of May's divorce deal, the European Council met in Brussels on March 21 to decide what to do next. EU leaders gave May two options: delay Brexit until May 22 if MPs vote for the withdrawal deal or delay it until April 12 if they vote against the deal. If the deal were to fail again in Parliament, May could ask for a long extension.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe March 2019: Brexit deal rejected a third time On March 29, the day that the UK was supposed to leave the EU, British lawmakers voted for a third time against May's deal — rejecting it this time with a vote of 344 to 286. Following the latest defeat, May approached the main opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in an attempt to find a compromise, angering hardline Brexiteers in her own Conservative party.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe April 2019: Brexit delayed until Halloween With the April 12 deadline looming after the third defeat of May's deal, EU leaders met again in Brussels to discuss a second delay. The only question was how long should it be? In the end, the UK and EU agreed to a "flexible" extension until October 31 — which can end sooner if the Brexit deal is approved. If the deal isn't ratified by May 22, the UK would have to take part in European elections.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe May 2019: Prime Minister Theresa May resigns Weeks of talks between Prime Minister Theresa May and the Labour party to reach a deal proved unsuccessful and further eroded her political capital. She triggered an angry backlash from her party after she tried to put the option of a second referendum on the table. The series of failures led May to announce her resignation, effective June 7, in an emotional address. Author: Alexander Pearson



Francois also indicated that the recent European elections, in which Nigel Farage's Brexit Party took first place in the UK, gave politicians a mandate to "leave, if necessary, with no deal."

But he insisted that that the "best outcome is not a no-deal outcome; it's a free trade agreement outcome."

Sebastian asked Francois what he thought about people changing their mind over Brexit and quoted Conservative parliamentary representative and former Brexit secretary David Davis, who said, "If a democracy cannot change its mind, it ceases to be a democracy."

Francois argued that "the people voted" and "took a decision."

He added that there are members of the House of Commons who "felt the people had made a dreadful mistake and have spent the last three years digging their heals in, doing everything they can to frustrate the will of the people."

Boris Johnson is one of the candidates to replace Theresa May as leader of the Conservatives

"This has morphed from leave versus remain to the people versus the establishment," he said. "And in the end, in a democracy, the people must prevail."

The British people voted to "take back control of our own destiny and our own government," argued Francois. "On the 31st of October, that is precisely what we are going to do."

This refers to the end of the current extension period. First, however, the Conservatives will vote to pick Theresa May's successor.