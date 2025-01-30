  1. Skip to content
UK: Coca-Cola recalls select cans over high chlorate levels

Roshni Majumdar
January 30, 2025

Coca-Cola's bottling partner wrote it was recalling select drinks in the UK over a risk of potentially high levels of chlorate. The decision follows a similar move made by the company in European countries this week.

Coca Cola cans at a store
Chlorate originates from chlorine disinfectants widely and legally used in water treatment and in food processingImage: Jakub Porzyck/NurPhoto/picture alliance
