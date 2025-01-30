UK: Coca-Cola recalls select cans over high chlorate levels

A "small number" of Coca-Cola and Appletiser have been recalled in the UK because the products may contain high levels of a chemical called chlorate.

The recall affects 330 ml cans of Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, and Sprite Zero distributed exclusively to restaurants and cafes, as well as multipacks containing six 250 ml cans of Appletiser, which is sparkling apple juice.

Coca-Cola's bottling partner said Wednesday that standard-size cans, and all glass and plastic bottles sold in the UK were not impacted by the order.

The company said it was taking a precautionary step by recalling some of its soft drinks, writing that potentially high levels of chlorate "poses a low food safety concern, especially when consumed only occasionally."

But the company warned of adverse health effects for people sensitive to chlorate especially young children and consumers with pre-existing medical conditions like thyroid and kidney diseases.

Move follows similar recall in European countries earlier this week

The recall follows a similar move by the company earlier in the week when batches of Cola-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid and Fuze Tea were among the products recalled in Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

Coca-Cola's bottling partner said Monday it recalled those drinks in those countries after detecting higher-than-normal levels of chlorate at a production plant in Belgium.

Health authorities in Denmark, Portugal and Romania were also notified by the European Union's rapid alert system to investigate whether shop shelves or vending machines had been stocked with potentially contaminated soft drinks.