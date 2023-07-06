  1. Skip to content
UK: Car crashes into Wimbledon school

8 minutes ago

Several people were being treated at the scene after a car collided with a school building. Police have ruled out a terror motive.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TV1z
DW News "Breaking"

Several people were reported injured on Thursday after a car collided with a school building in Wimbledon, south London.

Police said they were responding to a serious collision at the school in Camp Road, about a mile from the venue where the Wimbledon Grand Slam championship is currently taking place. 

"We are not treating this incident as terror-related," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement. "An investigation is under way to understand the full circumstances of what has taken place."

What we know about the collision

Police said they were call at around 9:45 a.m. local time (0845 UTC). 

The London Fire Brigade said it was assisting rescuers on the scene. The London ambulance, including the air ambulance, and fire brigade services were also at the scene. 

In a statement, the London ambulance service said it was responding to an "ongoing incident."

British media reported that the incident took place at a school for girls aged 11 to 14.

Broadcaster Sky News quoted a police official as saying that the collision was reported to have been severe.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

fb/wd (Reuters, dpa)

Emergency service workers outside a damaged building, with several wrecked cars
Live

Ukraine updates: Explosions rock western city of Lviv

Conflicts36 minutes ago
