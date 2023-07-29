UK butterfly count aims to help save species

Nature and EnvironmentUnited KingdomUK butterfly count aims to help save speciesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentUnited KingdomLauren Baker7 minutes ago7 minutes agoConservationists in the UK have launched the world's largest butterfly hunt and have asked private citizens to help collect data by simply counting butterflies. A recent report shows that 80% of butterflies in the UK have declined since the 1970s.https://p.dw.com/p/4UYTbAdvertisement