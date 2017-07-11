UK: Boris Johnson under new pressure over Christmas quiz

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday was accused of breaking COVID curbs after he was pictured sitting next to two colleagues during a Downing Street Christmas quiz.

The photo published by the Sunday Mirror newspaper was from an event last December when the UK was in lockdown and indoor gatherings were restricted.

The prime minister's office said he "briefly took part virtually" as a thank you to staff.

However, the paper said Johnson was involved for up to 15 minutes, asking questions as quizmaster in one round.

Second scandal over disregard for lockdown rules

The photo throws up fresh questions about the conduct of Johnson and his government, days after it emerged last week that his staff held an illegal Christmas party on December 18, 2020.

The British prime minister has faced a barrage of criticism and calls to quit, amid plummeting public support for his administration.

An Opinium poll published Saturday for the Observer newspaper, showed 57% of Brits think Johnson should now resign.

The same poll found support for his ruling Conservatives has fallen four points to 32%.

Backing for the opposition Labour Party has risen to 41%, its biggest lead since 2014.

Claims of double standards grow louder

Public anger has also exploded on social media in recent days, with many people complaining that while they were stopped from visiting elderly relatives at Christmas, government officials were secretly ignoring the rules.

Last December, events were banned and indoor mixing of more than two people from two households was not permitted, which scuppered Christmas plans for millions after months of tight restrictions.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi dismissed the latest report, telling Sky News television: "Many people would have had similar Zoom quiz nights around the country."

The main opposition Labour party said it showed Johnson presided over "a culture of disregard for the rules at the heart of government."

Allegations of sleaze, incompetence

Johnson's administration has been mired in scandal for months, over the initial handling of the coronavirus pandemic, funding of the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat and a claim he intervened to ensure pets were evacuated from Afghanistan during the chaotic Western withdrawal in August.

This week, a video emerged showing Downing Street staff laughing and joking about last December's party while pretending it was a business meeting.

Johnson has said he was not there, and that he was assured the gathering complied with social distancing restrictions in place at the time. He has ordered an internal investigation.

Sunday's revelation is likely to pile additional pressure on the prime minister ahead of a key parliamentary vote next week on additional curbs to stem the spread of the omicron variant.

mm/rc (AFP, Reuters)