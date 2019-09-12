 UK: Boris Johnson referred to police watchdog over possible corruption | News | DW | 28.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

UK: Boris Johnson referred to police watchdog over possible corruption

Johnson has been referred to a police watchdog over allegations of corruption during his time as London mayor. Meanwhile, he is facing a possible no confidence vote next week.

UK Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson was referred to a police watchdog on Friday over links to a US businesswoman whose companies were allegedly awarded state funding during his time as mayor of London, the body said.

British parliament reconvened this week when the Supreme Court ruled Johnson's decision to prorogue the institution unlawful and now the prime minister faces further scrutiny following the Greater London Authority's (GLA) referral.

Read more: Maker of London's distinctive 'Boris bus' collapses

The potential investigation concerns allegations over a conflict of interest with US entrepreneur Jennifer Arcuri when Johnson was London mayor, from 2008 to 2016.

Arcuri reportedly participated in three foreign trade missions alongside Johnson, even though she was not eligible for the role she undertook.

Furthermore, the Sunday Times reported last week that Arcuri's firms received two sponsorship grants from the mayor's promotional agency while Johnson was in the position. A third handout worth £100,000 ($123,000) was also awarded to companies associated with the businesswoman earlier this year from a former ministerial colleague of Johnson in the government's Department for Digital, Culture and Sport.

Read more: UK Brexit ideas fall short, EU Parliament chief says

"The IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) can confirm we have received a referral from the Monitoring Officer of the Greater London Authority regarding a conduct matter against Boris Johnson and we are currently assessing this," the office said in a statement.

"This will take time to thoroughly assess and consider before any decision is taken as to whether it is necessary to investigate this matter."

Under fire from all corners

Johnson suffered a further setback this week when his sister condemned the leader`s rhetoric in parliament.

Rachel Johnson described her brother's words as a "particularly tasteless" when he was referring to Jo Cox, who was murdered by a far-right extremist in the run-up to the 2016 referendum on EU membership.

She added: "Words like collaborationist, traitor, betrayal, my brother using words like surrender, capitulation, as if the people who are standing in the way of the blessed will of the people as defined by 17.4 million votes in 2016 should be hung, drawn, quartered, tarred and feathered," she said. "I think that it highly reprehensible language to use."

Watch video 00:41

Johnson challenges opposition to call confidence vote

jsi/aw (AFP, dpa, Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

UK Brexit ideas fall short, says European Parliament chief

British PM Johnson's proposals to seek a Brexit deal fall well short of expectations on three key points, says Guy Verhofstadt. The UK leader is facing backlash over his confrontational tone in the House of Commons. (26.09.2019)  

Opinion: Who can save the UK from political meltdown?

It's hard not to feel a sense of doom descending over the UK. Political decorum and dignity have been replaced by bullying and threats. How low can the country sink, asks Rob Mudge. (26.09.2019)  

Far-right extremist guilty of murdering British politician Jo Cox ahead of Brexit vote

Thomas Mair has been found guilty of murdering British politician Jo Cox a week before the UK voted to leave the European Union. Mair has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. (23.11.2016)  

Maker of London's distinctive 'Boris bus' collapses

One of Northern Ireland’s biggest employers, Wrightbus, has gone into administration after it failed to reach a deal with potential buyers. So what next for the maker of Boris Johnson’s favorite London buses? (26.09.2019)  

UK PM Boris Johnson dares opposition to vote no-confidence

The prime minister challenged the opposition to call a vote of no-confidence in the government. Members of parliament were meeting for the first time in two weeks following an "unlawful" suspension of parliament ruling. (25.09.2019)  

UK Supreme Court: Prorogation of Parliament was unlawful

Britain's highest court has ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful. John Bercow, the speaker of the House of Commons, said Parliament must "reconvene without delay." (24.09.2019)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Johnson challenges opposition to call confidence vote  

Related content

UK Boris Johnson wird Premierminister

Brexit: Boris Johnson denies lying to queen over Parliament suspension 12.09.2019

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied that he lied to Queen Elizabeth II over his reasons for proroguing Parliament. The five-week suspension was ruled unlawful by a Scottish court.

Berlin, Angela Merkel trifft Boris Johnson

Angela Merkel, Boris Johnson agree on Brexit goal, but not how to reach it 21.08.2019

In talks with German Chancellor Merkel, British PM Johnson reiterated a call to renegotiate the UK's divorce from the EU. Both leaders said they want to avoid a no-deal Brexit, but differ on how to achieve it.

Indonesien Studenten Demonstration Jakarta

Indonesia police tear gas students protesting sex, graft laws 24.09.2019

Thousands gathered in cities around Indonesia to protest plans to criminalize premarital sex and weaken the country's corruption-fighting agency. Lawmakers want to pass the vote before their terms end this month.

Advertisement