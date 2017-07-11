 UK: Boris Johnson paid for London flat renovation, minister insists | News | DW | 25.04.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

UK: Boris Johnson paid for London flat renovation, minister insists

The UK's opposition Labour Party has demanded an investigation into the funding of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's London apartment, amid accusations that donors secretly paid the refurbishment bill.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in central London

"The prime minister has personally met the costs of the flat refurbishment and that is what people in Britain want to know"

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson did personally pay for the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat, a senior minister said on Sunday.

"What I know is the prime minister has personally met the costs of the flat refurbishment and that is what people in Britain want to know," UK Trade Minister Liz Truss told the BBC.

The announcement comes amid growing calls for Johnson to explain how his lavish renovation was paid for, following allegations from ex-chief adviser Dominic Cummings.

Cummings, who was Johnson's strategist on the Brexit referendum campaign, said on Friday that his former boss had once had "unethical, foolish, possibly illegal" plans to get Conservative Party donors to fund a refurbishment of the apartment, which he lives in with his partner, Carrie Symonds, and their son.

Opposition party calls for investigation

Truss could not confirm where the prime minister obtained the money. She declined to comment when asked whether a donor initially paid for the renovation and Johnson then repaid the donor.

"What I agree with is that the prime minister has met the costs, that everything will be declared in line (with the rules) including for tax purposes," she said.

On Friday, Johnson's office said the government had followed the rules over the apartment renovation and that the prime minister had not interfered in a government leak inquiry.

The opposition Labour Party has called for a probe into the refurbishment funding and whether it was a loan.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said the matter was about "integrity" and "taxpayers' money."

"Every day there is more evidence of this sleaze. Frankly, it stinks," he told BBC news.  

Earlier this week, Labour also called for an independent commission on ethics and standards in government to be set up.

The decision followed a scandal involving former Prime Minister David Cameron, who has been criticized for lobbying ministers on behalf of the failed finance company Greensill Capital, in which he held a commercial interest.  

Watch video 01:51

Coronavirus restrictions eased in England as cases fall

mvb/mm (Reuters, AFP, AP)

DW recommends

UK probe to examine David Cameron's not so hidden hand

Current UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called an investigation into alleged malpractice by one of his predecessors. However, few expect much to come of it, apart from exposing Johnson's own ethical foibles.  

Advertisement