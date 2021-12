UK: Boris Johnson faces backlash over lockdown Christmas party

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced mounting criticism on Wednesday after a leaked video appeared to confirm reports that his government broke lockdown rules in December 2020.

The video sparked swift condemnation from parties across the political spectrum, with some calling for Johnson to resign.

The public outcry could also hamper the British government's credibility as it potentially looks to impose new COVID-curbing restrictions — dubbed Plan B — in the run-up to the Christmas holidays.

What does the video show?

The leaked footage, aired by British broadcaster ITV on Tuesday night, shows Johnson's staff rehearsing for a daily press briefing at the prime minister's residence at Downing Street in December 2020.

The press secretary at the time, Allegra Stratton, and other members of Johnson's office are seen joking about holding a Christmas party in breach of the government's own lockdown rules.

"I've just seen reports on Twitter that there was a Downing Street Christmas party on Friday night — do you recognize those reports?" a government adviser asks.

Stratton laughs and says: "I went home."

She then appears to struggle to respond and asks her colleagues: "What's the answer?"

Another voice jokingly suggests that she say, "It wasn't a party; it was cheese and wine."

"Is cheese and wine all right? It was a business meeting," Stratton replies with a laugh.

According to British media, the party took place on December 18, 2020, at Downing Street — at a time when office holiday parties were strictly banned, and millions of people were barred from meeting for Christmas celebrations or even from saying goodbye to dying loved ones.

The leaked video that was aired by ITV was recorded on December 22, 2020, just days after the party is believed to have taken place.

How has Johnson responded?

Later on Wednesday, Johnson apologized "unreservedly" over the video.

"I apologize unreservedly for the offense that it has caused up and down the country, and I apologize for the impression that it gives," he told lawmakers in Parliament.

Earlier, Johnson's office had maintained that the party did not take place and that no rules were broken.

"There was no Christmas party. COVID rules have been followed at all times," a spokesperson for the prime minister said in response to the video.

How have others responded?

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer slammed the video as an insult to members of the public who followed the lockdown rules.

"They had a right to expect that the government was doing the same. To lie and to laugh about those lies is shameful," Starmer said in a statement. "The prime minister now needs to come clean and apologize."

He also urged Johnson to turn over files on the party to the police.

Ian Blackford, a member of the Scottish National Party (SNP) said the government should go further than an apology — calling on Johnson to resign.

Johnson also faced criticism among the British press, with the Daily Mail calling the video "A sick joke" in its banner headline. "No. 10 Party Clowns," read the headline on Metro.

rs/sms (Reuters, AP, AFP)