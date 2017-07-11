UK bans Huawei gear from 5G networks

The United Kingdom on Tuesday announced that all 5G network equipment produced by the Chinese tech giant Huawei will be banned from the country's 5G network.

"From the end of this year, telecoms providers must not buy any 5G equipment from Huawei," the UK's digital minister, Oliver Dowden, told parliament.

The new guidelines also require all existing Huawei equipment to be stripped from the UK's networks by the start of 2027.

Huawei is the world's leading producer of ultra-fast 5G network technology. However, there is an ongoing debate over data security and Huawei possibly turning over data to Beijing.

The United States has called for countries around the world to ban using Huawei gear due to data security concerns.

In January, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson drew the ire of the US government by allowing Huawei to assist with the roll outof the UK's 5G network.

The reversal comes as Sino-British tensions are growing over a number of issues, including a new controversial national security law imposed by Beijing on the former British colony of Hong Kong.

More to come …