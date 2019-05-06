 UK bans gender stereotypes in ads | News | DW | 14.06.2019

News

UK bans gender stereotypes in ads

A ban has come into force prohibiting commercials that reinforce gender prejudices. This is met with approval by feminists in Europe.

Man lying on sofa, woman vacuuming

Commercials portraying "harmful gender stereotypes" will be banned from Friday in the UK.

The nation's advertising watchdog introduced the ban because it found evidence suggesting that adverse stereotypes could "restrict the choices, aspirations and opportunities of children, young people and adults and these stereotypes can be reinforced by some advertising, which plays a part in unequal gender outcomes."

Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) chief executive Guy Parker told the BBC: "Our evidence shows how harmful gender stereotypes in ads can contribute to inequality in society, with costs for all of us. Put simply, we found that some portrayals in ads can, over time, play a part in limiting people's potential."

Examples of commercials that will be affected include an advert with a man with his feet up while a woman cleans, as well as another with a woman struggling to park a car.

Read more: German supermarket slammed for sexist ad

However, not all are in agreement with the ban. Newspaper columnist Angela Epstein thinks that society has become "over-sensitive."

She told the BBC: "There's a lot of big things we need to fight over - equality over pay, bullying in the workplace, domestic violence, sexual harassment - these are really big issues that we need to fight over equally."

Epstein continued: "But when you chuck in the fact that women are doing the dishes [in advertisements], it's not in the same sphere. When we lump it all together and become desensitized, we devalue those important arguments we need to have."

ISM 2019 - Sexistische Süßigkeiten (DW/Z. Abbany)

