UK arms sales to Saudi Arabia declared unlawful by court of appeal

A court of appeal in London on Thursday declared the sale of weapons by the UK to Saudi Arabia unlawful because of the Yemen conflict.

The court accepted the challenge brought by Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT) that accused the UK government of licensing the arms sale when there is a clear risk that the weapons use could breach international humanitarian law.

In its judgment, the court ruled that "the process of decision-making by the government was wrong in law in one significant respect."

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she was disappointed with the court judgment on Saudi arms export, and that her government would appeal the judgment.

"This judgement is not about whether the decisions themselves were right or wrong, but whether the process in reaching those decisions was correct," a spokeswoman for the Department for Trade said.

"We disagree with the judgment and will be seeking permission to appeal."

