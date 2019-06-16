 UK arms sales to Saudi Arabia declared unlawful by court of appeal | News | DW | 20.06.2019

News

UK arms sales to Saudi Arabia declared unlawful by court of appeal

Prime Minister Theresa May has expressed disappointment over the court's ruling and said her government would seek permission to appeal. Campaigners say the UK-Saudi arms deal violates international humanitarian law.

Campaigners wearing masks of Saudi Crown Prince Salman and PM May protest against the sale of British weapons to Saudi Arabia

A court of appeal in London on Thursday declared the sale of weapons by the UK to Saudi Arabia unlawful because of the Yemen conflict.

The court accepted the challenge brought by Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT) that accused the UK government of licensing the arms sale when there is a clear risk that the weapons use could breach international humanitarian law.

In its judgment, the court ruled that "the process of decision-making by the government was wrong in law in one significant respect."

Read more: Saudi Arabia signs warplane deal with UK during crown prince visit

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she was disappointed with the court judgment on Saudi arms export, and that her government would appeal the judgment.

"This judgement is not about whether the decisions themselves were right or wrong, but whether the process in reaching those decisions was correct," a spokeswoman for the Department for Trade said.

"We disagree with the judgment and will be seeking permission to appeal."

Read more: Saudi Arabia 'wants no more German weapons': report

More to follow…

Watch video 04:25

Following the trail of weapons used in Yemen's civil war

