  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
German coalition collapseDonald TrumpCOP29
ReligionUnited Kingdom

UK: Archbishop of Canterbury resigns over abuse scandal

November 12, 2024

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigned after an investigation found he failed to tell police about serial physical and sexual abuse by a volunteer at Christian summer camps as soon as he learned of it.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mvZp
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Westminster Abbey, central London
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said in a statement that he was stepping down 'in the best interests of the Church of England'Image: Andrew Milligan/REUTERS

The Anglican Church's top cleric, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, announced his resignation Tuesday after facing mounting pressure to step down over his handling of an abuse case.

Welby said in a statement that he was stepping down "in the best interests of the Church of England."

Earlier, an investigation found that he failed to tell police about serial physical and sexual abuse by a volunteer at Christian summer camps as soon as he became aware of it.

More to follow...