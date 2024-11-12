UK: Archbishop of Canterbury resigns over abuse scandal

ReligionUnited Kingdom
UK: Archbishop of Canterbury resigns over abuse scandalNovember 12, 2024
The Anglican Church's top cleric, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, announced his resignation Tuesday after facing mounting pressure to step down over his handling of an abuse case.
Welby said in a statement that he was stepping down "in the best interests of the Church of England."
Earlier, an investigation found that he failed to tell police about serial physical and sexual abuse by a volunteer at Christian summer camps as soon as he became aware of it.
More to follow...