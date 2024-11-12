UK: Archbishop of Canterbury resigns over abuse scandal

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigned after an investigation found he failed to tell police about serial physical and sexual abuse by a volunteer at Christian summer camps as soon as he learned of it.

The Anglican Church's top cleric, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, announced his resignation Tuesday after facing mounting pressure to step down over his handling of an abuse case.

Welby said in a statement that he was stepping down "in the best interests of the Church of England."

Earlier, an investigation found that he failed to tell police about serial physical and sexual abuse by a volunteer at Christian summer camps as soon as he became aware of it.

More to follow...