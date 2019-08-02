 UK appoints new Bank of England governor | News | DW | 20.12.2019

News

UK appoints new Bank of England governor

British central banker Andrew Bailey has been tapped to head the Bank of England. He has a reputation for having steered the British economy —- the fifth biggest in the world — through the 2008 financial crisis.

An exterior view of the Bank of England in London, Britain (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Rain)

The British government on Friday announced the appointment of Andrew Bailey as the new Bank of England governor.

Bailey had previously worked at the Bank of England for 30 years. He was instrumental in steering the British economy during the 2008 financial crisis.

The 60-year-old served as the Bank of England's deputy governor before leaving to head the Financial Conduct Authority. He replaces the outgoing head of the UK's central bank, Mark Carney, in March of next year.

"I will continue the work that Mark Carney has done to ensure that it has the public interest at the heart of everything it goes," said Bailey. "It is important to me that the bank continues to work for the public by maintaining monetary and financial stability and ensuring that financial institutions are safe and sound."

Andrew Bailey

Andrew Bailey is expected to become the new governor of the Bank of England

Minouche Shafik, who used to preside over the interest rate the Bank of England sets every month, was widely expected to become the next governor but the Financial Times reported earlier that the economist was told earlier this week that she was no longer under consideration for the role.

She was reportedly excluded for her resistance to Brexit.

jsi,ls/ng (Reuters, AFP)

Pfund-Noten und Münzgeld

UK economy shrinks amid Brexit uncertainty 09.08.2019

The contraction was the first since 2012 and comes ahead of the UK's planned exit from the European Union. Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid promised the "fundamentals of the British economy are strong."

UK Alan Mathison

WW II codebreaker Alan Turing will feature on new UK banknote 15.07.2019

Turing cracked the 'impossible-to-crack' Nazi enigma code in a highly secretive project and was one of the pioneers of artificial intelligence. He was persecuted for being homosexual and posthumously pardoned.

