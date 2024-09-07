UK and Ireland to 'reset' relations after Starmer visit

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris hosted his UK counterpart Keir Starmer in Dublin on Saturday as the pair promised to "reset" relations after years of Brexit-related tensions.

Downing Street described the visit, during which Starmer held talks with his Irish counterpart Simon Harris, as a "historic moment for UK-Ireland relations."

After years of increased tensions between the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, predominantly over Brexit, Harris said:

"Today we're in Dublin to flesh out what a reset actually looks like in a practical sense for our citizens on both islands.

"And I certainly know that it has to be embedded in things like peace, prosperity, mutual respect and friendship."

After the talks, Starmer's office issued a statement saying that both leaders noted the existing ties between the countries but "agreed they wanted to go even further, in particular on trade and investment to help boost growth and deliver on behalf of the British and Irish people."

Starmer added that the reset was "really important to me and my government," saying it "can be meaningful, it can be deep."

The two leaders also agreed to host a first UK-Ireland summit in March next year which they said "will take forward co-operation in key areas of mutual interest such as security, climate, trade and culture."

To emphasize the point, the two leaders swapped English and Irish football shirts before attending the Nations League international match between the Republic of Ireland and England in Dublin together.

The visitors won 2-0 courtesy of goals, ironically, from two Irish-born players, further underlining the familial and historical ties between the two countries.

Ireland's Simon Harris received an England shirt, while the UK's Keir Starmer received an Ireland shirt, as the two leaders met in Dublin. Image: Simon Dawson/Avalon/Photoshot/picture alliance

Why were British-Irish relations strained?

But Britain's withdrawal from the European Union in 2020 following a 2016 referendum created a land border between the UK and the EU on the island of Ireland, namely between Northern Ireland, which is part of the UK, and the Republic of Ireland, which remained in the EU.

The move left pro-British loyalists in Northern Ireland feeling cut off from the rest of the UK, while the prospect of a hard border between north and south angered Irish Republicans who dream of a united Ireland.

It was that split which was at the heart of a prolonged period of secretarian violence between the late 1960s and 1998, known as "The Troubles," which was brought to an end by the Good Friday Agreement, the landmark peace deal which Starmer and Harris also vowed to uphold.

The relationship between London and Dublin "has never reached its full potential but I want to change that," said Starmer, who has been seeking closer ties with various EU members since taking office and looking to heal wounds over Brexit.

Just days after the Labour Party's election victory, Starmer's foreign minister, David Lammy, set off on a whistle-stop tour of European capitals, meeting counterparts in Germany, Sweden and Poland.

Prime Minister Starmer then made Berlin the destination for his first bilateral foreign visit, where he held talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Harris was the first international leader hosted by Starmer in the UK soon after the latter's landslide election win in July.

mf/rm (Reuters, AFP)