UK and Iran in war of words over ꞌoutrageousꞌ oil tanker attack

A suspected drone attack that killed British and Romanian crew members has caused outrage in the UK and Israel. Iran claims it is not to blame and hit back at Western "propaganda."
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday Iran will have to "face the consequences" of its "unacceptable" attack on an Israeli-managed oil tanker off the Oman coast that killed a British national.
In reply, the Iranian foreign ministry, which earlier denied it was behind the attack, said it would "respond promptly to any possible adventure."
The US Navy, which was providing protection for the tanker, said the evidence "clearly pointed" to a drone attack as the cause of the two deaths on the tanker last Thursday.
The Mercer Street, a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned oil tanker managed by Israeli company Zodiac Maritime was attacked on Thursday.
Two crew members, a UK and a Romanian national, died on the ship which US Navy officials believe was hit by a drone .
The United States, the United Kingdom and Israel blamed Iran for the air strike, although Tehran denied having carried it out on Thursday.
The UK summoned the Iranian ambassador in London on Monday. Iran did the same for the British Charge dꞌAffaires and Romaniaꞌs representative in Tehran over their countriesꞌ "accusations against the Islamic Republic."
The two deaths on the Mercer Street are the first reported fatalities sincetensions began when Iran pulled out of its 2015 nuclear deal.
It led to the West imposing harsh sanctions on the Middle Eastern power player, which have sparked internal tensions.
"Iran should face up to the consequences of what they've done," UK PM Johnson said on Monday. "This was clearly an unacceptable and outrageous attack on commercial shipping."
"A UK national died. It is absolutely vital that Iran and every other country respects the freedoms of navigation around the world and the UK will continue to insist on that," added Johnson.
Iran hit back via Saeed Khatibzadeh, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry on Iranian state television.
"Iran has no hesitation in protecting its security and national interests and will respond promptly and strongly to any possible adventure," said Khatibzadeh.
On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Iran was "trying to shirk responsibility" calling its denial "cowardly", and urging for a strong response.
An Iranian official told Nournews, which is close to the Iranꞌs National Security Council, that the Western and Israeli "threats" were "more of a propaganda gesture."
"Washington and London will be directly responsible for the consequences," the unnamed official added.
