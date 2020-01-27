UK allows role for Huawei in shaping 5G network

The British government on Tuesday said companies such as Chinese tech firm Huawei would be allowed to participate in developing the country's high-speed wireless 5G network, but that they would be excluded from "core" parts of the system.

Under the provisions, the government said "high risk vendors" would be excluded from all safety-related and critical networks, as well as from sensitive locations such as nuclear sites and military bases.

Read more: Huawei and 5G — it's a minefield

After a meeting of the UK's National Security Council, the government said it was taking steps that would allow it "to mitigate the potential risk posed by the supply chain and to combat the range of threats, whether cybercriminals, or state-sponsored attacks.''

"We want world-class connectivity as soon as possible but this must not be at the expense of our national security," said UK digital minister Nicky Morgan. "High risk vendors never have been and never will be in our most sensitive networks."

The government, which didn't mention Huawei directly by name, also said high-risk vendors would be subject to a 35% cap on access to even non-sensitive parts of the network.

Huawei said it was reassured by the confirmation that it would be allowed to continue with the rolling out of 5G.

"This evidence-based decision will result in a more advanced, more secure and more cost-effective telecoms infrastructure that is fit for the future," said Huawei Vice President Victor Zhang. "It gives the UK access to world-leading technology and ensures a competitive market."

Read more: Huawei stresses 'survival' as US sanctions bite

There had already been speculation that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson might opt for a compromise strategy after he said on Monday that it was possible to utilize "fantastic technology" for 5G networks without jeopardizing Britain's security relationships.

The US has said that the use of Huawei technology would pose a risk to the "Five Eyes" security alliance of Australian, Britain, Canada, New Zealand and the United States.

Washington has banned Huawei from playing any role in the rollout of its next-generation 5G mobile networks over such security concerns.

On Sunday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted that Britain had "a momentous decision ahead on 5G," a comment interpreted by some in the UK as a veiled threat, also in light of London's desire for a good trade deal with the US after Brexit on January 31.

But with China also a major trading partner, the UK will be anxious to not offend Beijing, either.

Watch video 02:00 Share Huawei workers carry on amid crises on multiple fronts Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Wh7v Huawei workers carry on amid crises on multiple fronts

Johnson has also faced pressure from lawmakers within his Conservative Party to exclude the Chinese company completely. Tom Tugendhat, a former head of the British Parliament's foreign affairs committee, has said allowing Huawei to participate was letting "the fox into the hen house when really we should be guarding the wire."

Read more: German parliament to decide on Huawei 5G involvement

Huawei already in UK

Britain has been using Huawei technology in its systems for the past 15 years, and security agencies believe they can manage the risk with the 5G network as they have done before.

The 5G technology provides ultrafast download speeds and practically no lag between giving a signal and getting a response, both key to implementing technologies such as self-driving cars and remotely operated robots like those used in telemedicine or factories.

rc/stb (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.