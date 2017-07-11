UK accuses Russia of 'inaccurate' account of Black Sea warship incident

British officials accused Russia of giving an inaccurate account of an incident in the Black Sea, in which Moscow said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of a British destroyer.

Russia said the British warship had breached its territorial waters and said Britain was blatantly instigating provocations. British authorities disputed Moscow's account and said no warning shots had been fired and no bombs had been dropped in the path of the Royal Navy destroyer the HMS Defender.

The British vessel was in waters off the coast of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. Most countries recognize Crimea as part of Ukraine, and the UN General Assembly has passed motions calling for troops to leave the region.

The incident marked the first time since the Cold War that Russia acknowledged using live ammunition to deter a NATO warship, underlining the rising threat of military conflicts amid increasing tension between Russia and Western powers.

'No shots were fired'

"No shots were fired at HMS Defender," UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told reporters in Singapore during a visit to discuss trade deals. "The Royal Navy ship was conducting innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters. We were doing so in accordance with international law and the Russian characterization is predictably inaccurate."

Meanwhile, a senior Russian diplomat also said on Thursday that the country would be ready to fire at intruding warships.

Russia ready to shoot at 'invaders'

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said "the inviolability of the Russian borders is an absolute imperative,'' adding that it will be protected "by all means, diplomatic, political and military if needed.''

He said that the British navy should rename its destroyer from Defender to Aggressor and warned that "those who try to test our strength are taking high risks.''

Asked what Russia would do to prevent such intrusions in the future, Ryabkov told reporters it would stand ready to fire on targets if warnings don't work.

"We may appeal to reason and demand to respect international law,'' Ryabkov said, the Russian Interfax news agency reported. "If it doesn't help, we may drop bombs and not just in the path but right on target if colleagues don't get it otherwise."

Russia has said that NATO warships sailing near Crimea are destabilizing to the region. In April, it unilaterally declared a broader area of Crimea closed to foreign naval ships.

PM Johnson defends British response

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier on Thursday defended the actions of a UK warship in the Black Sea.

Johnson said "it was entirely right that we should vindicate the law and pursue freedom of navigation in the way that we did."

The vessel was sailing "the shortest route between two points" from Ukraine to Georgia, he said, while stressing that Britain will not recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea.

"It was illegal, these are Ukrainian waters, and it was entirely right to use them to go from A to B," he said in televised remarks at a British army barracks.

Johnson added that Britain would continue "sticking up for our values, sticking up for what we believe in.

"That includes democracy, human rights, equalities, but also the rule of law and freedom of navigation," he said, castigating the Russian "bear."

