Uganda's unequal political campaigns during COVID-19 times

Bobi Wine defiantly wears his trademark red beret in front of the cameras. Since 2019, only Ugandan soldiers can have this headgear. But that doesn't appear to interest the pop star and current opposition presidential candidate.



Red is the color of opposition in Africa Leader in red Julius Malema and his allies founded South Africa's far-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party after being expelled by the youth league of the ruling African National Congress in 2013. Malema and his party have since gained wide pan-African appeal.

Red is the color of opposition in Africa Color for change Zimbabwe's main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) came to prominence at the height of the country's spiral into an economic downturn from which it is yet to recover. The T in its name is a reference to the party's late founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai who was detained and tortured by the previous government of Robert Mugabe. MDC gatherings were banned recently.

Red is the color of opposition in Africa Ghetto president Bobi Wine is the stage name of the leader of Uganda's People Power Movement, Kyagulanyi Ssetamu Robert. He is a popular musician. Uganda's long-time President Yoweri Museveni has banned the red beret favored by Wine and his supporters, saying it should be reserved for the military.

Red is the color of opposition in Africa #BringBackOurGirls In April 2014, 276 school girls were kidnapped by Boko Haram in Chibok in Nigeria's Borno state. Dozens of girls were later freed or escaped but most are still being held captive by the extremist group. Aisha Yusuf has been one of the most vocal advocates for their release. An international campaign for their release uses hashtags that include #BringBackOurGirls and #ChibokGirls

Red is the color of opposition in Africa No to a white-out vote The alleged use of correction fluid on marked ballots in Malawi's May 2019 presidential election has caused widespread outrage. The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and its supporters have been calling for the resignation of the chair of the country's electoral commission, Jane Ansah, ever since.

Red is the color of opposition in Africa #MustFall movements In recent years, various movements have sprung up, many of them led by students protesting on the streets and on the internet under hashtags such as #FeesMustFall or #RhodesMustFall and #GhandiMustFall, over colonial-era public statues and ideas.

Red is the color of opposition in Africa Seeing red Guinea has seen regular anti-government protests since October 2019, with participants wearing the color of the opposition coalition. Many Guineans are angry over the West African country's octogenarian leader Alpha Conde's plans to revise the constitution and make a third presidential term possible.

Red is the color of opposition in Africa Red for revolution Red has always been the color of the revolution since at least 1848. Roman generals had their bodies colored red to celebrate victories whilst the Ancient Egyptians and Mayans colored their faces red in ceremonies. Soviet Russia adopted a red flag following the Bolshevik Revolution in 1917, later followed by China, Vietnam, and other communist countries. Author: Josephine Mahachi



In a TV interview with DW, Bobi Wine gives the impression of a self-confident politician. He wants to defeat President Yoweri Museveni in the election planned for February 2021. The 38-year-old, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, describes Museveni's government as a dictatorship, and himself as extremely capable of succeeding the 75-year-old political leader.

But Museveni, who has ruled for 34 years has thwarted the opposition: Political rallies are now forbidden in Uganda. The official reason: the spread of the coronavirus has to be limited. The candidates must now campaign for votes by leaflet, radio, TV, or on the internet. Yet, this is a difficult undertaking because incumbent Museveni exerts great influence on the mass media.

Watch video 03:15 Share Media to shape Uganda's election Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3gQ0A Media, not rallies, to play critical role in Uganda's election

Wine told DW that he got to feel this himself during a radio interview appointment he recently had: "When I tried to enter the radio station, the media building was surrounded by the army, and the soldiers began to beat my companions."

Read more: Uganda police break up rally, arrest opposition figure Bobi Wine

Allegations of police harassment

DW correspondent Alex Gitta is familiar with such incidents in Uganda: "When Bobi Wine appears on radio stations, many follow him on their Boda-Bodas [local motorcycle taxis]. The fans also often wait in front of the media houses to cheer him on. The police then intervene to stop them."

Uganda's police oftens targets Bobi Wine's supporters in the streets of Kampala

According to Gitta, booking airtime with private media is also expensive, and state broadcasters do not broadcast debates with the opposition. It is also difficult for opposition politicians like Wine to gain traction on the internet.

"Many of his supporters cannot buy data packages to follow his messages on the net," Gitta said.

Read more: Ugandan journalists 'assaulted by security forces' amid coronavirus lockdowns

Museveni's free-for-all airtime

In contrast to Wine and others, Museveni's ruling NRM party has a series of real advantages. "There is even a rule that presidential speeches must be broadcast live by all radio and television stations. So, Museveni has a lot of airtime to himself," Gitta said.

Analysts accuse the ruling party of using public funds to finance its political activities in the country. It was only a few days ago that they officially nominated Museveni as a candidate for the elections.

For now, the political situation in Uganda is calm but could change ahead of the 2021 election

Meanwhile, charismatic pop star Bobi Wine belongs to Africa's younger generation of leaders and influencers, which tries to challenge long-term rulers like Museveni. Wine, who likes to spread his political messages in his music lyrics, is particularly popular with young people; Uganda has one of the youngest populations in the world: 77 percent of the country are under the age of 25.

With his youthful approach and uncompromising attitude, Wine won a seat in parliament in 2017 as an independent candidate.

Voter disenfranchisement

The government has, however, made sure it could throw a spanner in the works for young voters especially: voter registration ended in December 2019 already, and people who have come of age since then will not be able to vote in the February 2021 elections. According to estimates, this could affect around one million people.

President Yoweri Museveni is running for a sixth term

Bobi Wine is nevertheless working determinedly towards the election date next year. He already has plans laid out for his potential term as president: "My team and I want to reintroduce the rule of law in Uganda, including respect for human rights," Wine said in the DW interview, adding that the health sector urgently needed to be improved.

Read more: Uganda blocks a million first-time voters

Wine has promised to overcome ethnic divisions in Uganda and unite the country. But he has made little progress so far: Talks to unite the divided opposition against Museveni have failed so far.

DW correspondent Gitta says that the situation in the country largely remains calm. But that could change: "If the opposition is not given the opportunity to make its messages public, it will certainly become rebellious, and then the police and army will intervene."