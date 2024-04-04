Uganda's Tik Tok queen, Angella Summer Namubiru

Digital WorldAfricaUganda's Tik Tok queen, Angella Summer Namubiru To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoDigital WorldAfricaJulius Mugambwa04/04/2024April 4, 2024Ugandan actress, model and social media sensation Angella Summer Namubiru has got her followers hooked. She's molded her village setting to fit her Gen Z outlook on life and she's built her brand around the benefits of natural beauty.https://p.dw.com/p/4eCIhAdvertisement