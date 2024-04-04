  1. Skip to content
Uganda's Tik Tok queen, Angella Summer Namubiru

Julius Mugambwa
April 4, 2024

Ugandan actress, model and social media sensation Angella Summer Namubiru has got her followers hooked. She's molded her village setting to fit her Gen Z outlook on life and she's built her brand around the benefits of natural beauty.

Julius Mugambwa Julius Mugambwa is a freelance DW correspondent based in Kampala, Uganda.@Mugambwa_
