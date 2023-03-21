  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Xi in Moscow
Uganda Gay Pride
Uganda has had muted LGBT pride celebrations in the pastImage: Rebecca Vassie/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsUganda

Uganda's parliament set to vote on tougher anti-LGBTQ bill

2 hours ago

Lawmakers are voting on the bill as President Yoweri Museveni calls for investigations into homosexuality in the country. Uganda already has some of the most draconian anti-LGBTQ legislation in the world.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OyVW

Members of parliament in Uganda on Tuesday were set to vote on  a bill that will criminalize identifying as LGBTQ, with some lawmakers in the conservative East African nation saying that the nationwide ban on same-sex relationships does not go far enough.

What did the bill entail?

The bill, introduced earlier this month, proposes tough new penalties against sexual minorities.

Under the new proposed legislation, anyone who engages in "same-sex activity" or who identifies as LGBTQ could face up to 10 years' imprisonment.

"The homosexuals are deviations from normal. Why? Is it by nature or nurture? We need to answer these questions," President Yoweri Museveni said when MPs asked him to comment on the bill.

The proposed law aims to allow Uganda to fight what it perceives as "threats to the traditional, heterosexual family."

DeLovie Kwagala: Telling Uganda's queer stories

Homophobia and anti-trans sentiment are deeply entrenched in the highly conservative and religious nation, with same-sex romantic relationships punishable by up to life imprisonment.

More than 30 African countries have similar statutes, but Uganda's law, if passed, would be the first to criminalize merely identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer (LGBTQ), according to Human Rights Watch.

It also criminalizes what it calls the "promotion" of homosexuality and "abetting" and "conspiring" to engage in same-sex relations.

Ugandan LGBT refugees pose in a protected section of Kakuma refugee camp in northwest Kenya. They fled Uganda following the anti-gay law brought in 2014..
Lawmakers in Uganda have voted on anti-gay billImage: Sally Hayden/ZUMA/imago images

Strong condemnation from rights groups

The bill has drawn sharp criticism from human rights organizations.

The law is similar to one passed in 2013 that stiffened some already-existing penalties and criminalized lesbian relationships. It drew intense international outrage for originally proposing to punish homosexuality with the death penalty. This was later revised to life in prison.

However, it was quickly struck down by a domestic court on procedural grounds.

According to Oryem Nyeko a researcher at Human Rights Watch in Uganda, "One of the most extreme features of this new bill is that it criminalizes people simply for being who they are, as well as further infringing on the rights to privacy, and freedoms of expression and association that are already compromised in Uganda."

dmn/es (AFP,Reuters)

 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Fumio Kishida and Emine Dzheppar at a train station in Kyiv

Ukraine updates: Japan PM Kishida arrives in Kyiv

Conflicts32 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A convoy carrying men with guns along on a dirt road

DR Congo: Powerless against rebels

DR Congo: Powerless against rebels

Conflicts11 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Armoured vehicles take part in a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea's army

How North Korea's weapons overshadow human rights abuses

How North Korea's weapons overshadow human rights abuses

Politics22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A picture from the Metro headquarters in Dusseldorf, Germany

Ukraine labels German wholesaler Metro as 'sponsor of war'

Ukraine labels German wholesaler Metro as 'sponsor of war'

Business5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Two black-and-white photos of Georgi Markov (left) attached by paperclips to a faded color photograph of Francesco Gullino (right)

Who was the Cold War 'umbrella assassin?'

Who was the Cold War 'umbrella assassin?'

Crime14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Smoke covers the Presidential Palace compound in Baghdad, 21 March 2003, during a massive US-led air raid on the Iraqi capital.

20 years since US-led invasion of Iraq

20 years since US-led invasion of Iraq

Conflicts17 hours ago02:24 min
More from Middle East

North America

Drag artist Vidalia Anne Gentry holding up her arm at a podium during a press conference in February, 2023.

Artists mobilize against Tennessee anti-drag bill

Artists mobilize against Tennessee anti-drag bill

EqualityMarch 19, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

BG Erdbeben Ecuador

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

Catastrophe24 hours ago6 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage