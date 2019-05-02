 Uganda′s Bobi Wine charged with ′annoying′ the president | News | DW | 06.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Uganda's Bobi Wine charged with 'annoying' the president

The 37-year-old opposition figure was charged while in court to face a separate treason charge. Bobi Wine says he wants to challenge longtime President Yoweri Museveni in an upcoming election.

Bobi Wine

Ugandan rapper-turned-opposition activist Bobi Wine was charged with intending to "annoy, alarm or ridicule" the president during a court appearance on Tuesday.

"This government of President [Yoweri] Museveni is in panic mode. At first it was treason and now it is annoying President Museveni. Who on earth can't be annoyed?" Wine told the AFP news agency.

"It is a ridiculous charge and am ready to challenge it in court," he said.

Read more: Uganda: Bobi Wine threatens Museveni's three decades rule

Wine alsofaces a treason charge for his involvement in an opposition rally last year that saw some protesters stone Museveni's convoy.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, said he was tortured in prison after his subsequent arrest. The government denies any wrongdoing.

The high court is expected to rule on the charge. No date has yet been set.

Watch video 05:06

Bobi Wine talks politics with DW

Mysterious death of Wine supporter

The court appearance came as Wine urged police to probe the kidnapping and torture of one of his supporters by unknown assailants.

 "He was abducted and subjected to horrendous forms of torture. His left eye was plucked out, two of his fingers cut off and parts of his body were burnt with a flat iron," Wine wrote on Facebook.

Read more: Bobi Wine: The changing face of Ugandan politics

Police said Monday that they had opened an investigation into the death.

Wine, who has been arrested multiple times, entered parliament in 2017 and is among the fiercest critics of Museveni. He plans to run in national elections in 2021.

The 74-year-old president has been in power since 1986. Last year, he changed the rules on term limits to allow him to stay in office until 2030.

Watch video 03:48

Wine says he will challenge Museveni for presidency

amp/msh (AFP, dpa, AP)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Uganda: Bobi Wine threatens Museveni's three decades rule

Ugandan singer turned politician Bobi Wine has been detained on charges arising from a demonstration in 2018. Wine is increasingly becoming the voice of the country's opposition and has a large following among the youth. (01.05.2019)  

Uganda's Bobi Wine confirms intention to run for president

Ugandan musician-turned-politician Bobi Wine tells DW he and his team are ready to take on veteran President Yoweri Museveni to restore freedom of expression to the country. (10.04.2019)  

Bobi Wine: The changing face of Ugandan politics

The musician-turned-politician looks set to shake-up Ugandan politics thanks to his young support base and message of power to the people. But can he maintain his momentum three years out from the next election? (26.09.2018)  

Ugandan pop star-turned-politician charged with treason

Music artists have condemned the brutal treatment of jailed Ugandan pop star Bobi Wine. The lawmaker saw weapons possession charges dropped only to face a new charge of treason. (23.08.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Bobi Wine talks politics with DW  

Wine says he will challenge Museveni for presidency  

Related content

Uganda Kampala Oppositioneller Bobi Wine

Ugandan government clamps down on journalists for reporting on Bobi Wine case 02.05.2019

Uganda's communications commission has suspended over 30 journalists for their roles in reporting about the arrest of opposition figure Bobi Wine. He faces trial for staging a protest and has since been released on bail.

Social Media-Nutzung in Afrika

Uganda: One year of social media tax 20.07.2019

The introduction of a social media tax a year ago in Uganda caused an outcry from government critics and rights groups. And today, even some of the staunchest supporters of the tax are no longer convinced.

Bobi Wine says he will challenge Uganda's Yoweri Museveni for the presidency 10.04.2019

In an exclusive interview with DW, Uganda pop star and member of parliament Bobi Wine says and his team are ready to challenge veteran President Yoweri Museveni in elections in order to bring about a change of leadership after over 30 years.

Advertisement