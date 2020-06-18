 Ugandans seek to rid capital of colonialist names | Africa | DW | 20.06.2020

Africa

Ugandans seek to rid capital of colonialist names

Thousands of Ugandans have signed a petition calling for roads honoring British colonial figures to be renamed. The appeal comes amid the killing of George Floyd and the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests.

Street in Kampala, Uganda

Uganda's capital, Kampala, especially the more affluent suburbs, bristle with streets and roads named after figures associated with Britain's colonization of the country.

Running through the center of the city and past Kampala's impressive Independence Monument is Speke Road, named after the British explorer and officer John Hanning Speke, the first European to identify the source of the Nile.

Then there's a slurry of streets named after colonial administrators, such as Henry Johnston, Henry Edward Colville and Frederick Lugard, plus those dedicated to the British royal family ranging from Anne and Charles to Queen Elizabeth II and her husband.

But in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the subsequent protests around the Black Lives Matter movement, a group of Ugandans is renewing its push for the government to get rid of these names.

Watch video 02:03

Slave trader's statue toppled in UK anti-racism protests

On June 9, the day Ugandans celebrate National Heroes Day, the group set up a petition calling for the decolonization of street names in Kampala and elsewhere in the country. Thousands have since signed it.

'Why should we have their names on our roads or monuments?'

"People feel passionate about the issue," said Apollo Makubuya, a corporate lawyer and author of a book about Uganda's independence struggle, who set up the petition.

Read more: Time for Africa to rid itself of racist colonial relics

He has been campaigning for the name changes for more than a year now, pointing out that many celebrate "soldiers" behind the "British military occupation" of Uganda, which gained independence in 1962 after more than six decades under British rule.

"Why should we have their names on our roads or monuments in their memory?" Makubuya asked in an interview with DW.

He adds that those who argue colonial names should be retained because they form part of Uganda's history often don't know exactly what the figures did.

"If you go deeper and ask people, including our leaders, what they remember about specific individuals, you will be surprised that most people do not know," he said.

But when they find out, "they are not happy about the things these people did."

Change will take time

Statues and monuments have been defaced or removed in Belgium, Britain and cities across the United States in recent weeks as protesters galvanized by Floyd's death challenge racial inequality across the countless aspects of everyday life.

"The death of George Floyd and events in the United States are symbolic of a bigger issue that affects the world. It's about ending a culture which glorifies colonial conquest, occupation, subjugation and control," Makubuya told the Reuters news agency in a separate interview.

Historian John Bosco Kalule, professor at Makerere University, is also behind the campaign to rid Kampala's streets of colonial names. Rather, he said, the roads should honor local heroes who "have played a big role" in Uganda and worked for the country's good.

Read more: What should be done with controversial monuments?

In 2017, the Kampala Capital City Authority developed guidelines on how to name and rename roads in Kampala to make sure all streets had names and make it easier to navigate around the city.

  • Photo of crowds of people on a bridge and river embankment, some holding a rope and letting a statue down into the water (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/G. Spadafora)

    Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures

    Edward Colston: slave trader and philanthropist

    Controversy over the statue of Edward Colston in Bristol was rife for years. On June 7, demonstrators removed the bronze from its pedestal and tossed it into the water. While Colston was working for the Royal African Society, an estimated 84,000 Africans were transported for enslavement; 19,000 of them died along the way. But he went down in history as a benefactor for his donations to charities.

  • Bronze statue of Bade-Powell, seated with a hat, and houses in the background (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Matthews)

    Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures

    Robert Baden-Powell: initiator of the Boy Scouts

    Activists accuse Robert Baden-Powell, the man who initiated the Boy Scout movement, of racism, homophobia and admiration for Adolf Hitler. His statue stood on Brownsea Island in southern England. Amid the current wave of monuments being toppled by protesters, local authorities have now removed Baden-Powell's statue as a precaution.

  • Tower crane lifts a staute of a figure, two men watch, church in the background (Reuters/ATV)

    Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures

    Leopold II: Belgian colonial-era monarch

    Belgium has quite a few statues of King Leopold II. The monarch ruled the country from 1865 to 1909 and established a brutal colonial regime in Congo that is in fact considered one of the most violent in history. Protesters smeared several statues of Leopold II with paint. Authorities removed the above statue from its pedestal in the Antwerp suburb of Ekeren and sent it to a museum depot.

  • Headless torso of a statue from behind, blurred US flag (Reuters/B. Snyder)

    Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures

    Christopher Columbus: revered and scorned

    In the US, too, disputes have flared over monuments dedicated to controversial historical figures. Among others, protesters have targeted Christopher Columbus. A statue in Boston was beheaded (photo). North American indigenous groups reject the worship of Columbus because his expeditions enabled the colonization of the continent and the genocide of its autochthonous population in the first place.

  • Christoph Kolumbus Büste in Chile (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Boensch)

    Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures

    Columbus in Latin America: a different point of view

    Some people see Columbus as one of the most important figures in world history, but for many people in Latin America the explorer's name stands for the beginning of a painful era. From the perspective of the indigenous population, Spanish colonialism is a dark chapter in their history. In Latin America, too, statues of Columbus have been destroyed or damaged in the past.

  • Statue of Jefferson Davis in Richmond (Getty Images/C. Somodevilla)

    Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures

    Jefferson Davis: Civil War president

    Jefferson Davis was President of the Confederate States of America, one of the leaders in the country's mid 19th-century Civil War. Protesters toppled and spray-painted the Confederate president's statue in Richmond, Virginia. House speaker Nancy Pelosi urged the removal of Confederate statues from the US Capitol because they were monuments to men "who advocated cruelty and barbarism."

  • Statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond (picture-alliance/AP Photo/S. Helber)

    Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures

    Robert E. Lee: a divisive figure

    Another Confederate statue in Richmond, this one a monument to General Robert E. Lee, is to be removed in the next few days. Governor Ralph Northam has given orders to take down the monument. Many African Americans regards the statues of Confederate politicians and soldiers as symbols of oppression and slavery.

    Author: Rayna Breuer (db)


According to the Independent, a Ugandan news site, this has resulted in more roads being named after local elders.

Although the colonial-era names still stand, Kampala Mayor Erias Lukwago has said local authorities support removing them. He has warned, however, that this will take time.

"There is no reason why we should celebrate dictators and people who violated our rights, people who participated in the slave trade ... all those people who committed atrocities against Ugandans during that period, it's a matter we are taking seriously," he told DW.

"But we have to be more careful in taking a decision because it's not that easy to decide [whose name] should be on the road and who shouldn't be," he said.

Südafrika Statue von Cecil John Rhodes wird entfernt

Opinion: Time for Africa to rid itself of racist colonial relics 18.06.2020

Anti-racism protests and the removal of colonial-era statues are signs of dealing with historical injustices. Africa must decide whether to retain names of colonial times or scrap them, writes DW’s Chrispin Mwakideu.

Bildergalerie | Akinbode Akinbiyi | Ausstellung Six Songs, Swirling Gracefully in the Taut Air

The wanderer's gaze: Photographer Akinbode Akinbiyi on colonialism and racism 19.06.2020

Nigerian photographer Akinbode Akinbiyi shows life in Africa through the lens of his camera, while documenting Berlin's "African Quarter" and an ongoing colonial controversy. An exhibition in Berlin highlights his work.

Südsudan Leser der Zeitung 'Juba Monitor'

AfricaLink on Air - 03 June 2020 03.06.2020

Africa reactions to killing of George Floyd +++ Cameroon journalist Samuel Wazizi reportedly dead +++ In Kenya: car boots turned into grocery stores as Covid-19 uncertainties looms +++ Liberia Ebola survivors trauma awakened by Covid-19 ambulance sirens +++ Coronavirus effect: Uganda wildlife animals starving to death

