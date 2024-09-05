Ugandan Olympian Cheptegei dies after being set on fire

Rebecca Cheptegei, who took part in the marathon at the Paris Olympics, died after her boyfriend allegedly set her on fire.

Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei died after being set on fire by her boyfriend in Kenya, said Uganda's Olympic Committee chief on Thursday.

"We have learnt of the sad passing on of our Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei ... following a vicious attack by her boyfriend," Donald Rukare said in a post on X.

The 33-year-old marathon runner sustained burns to 80% of her body, according to the acting head of the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital where she was being treated.

"All her organs failed last night," a medic at the facility told the AFP news agency.

Police said a man identified as her partner had allegedly doused Cheptegei with petrol and set her alight in an attack on Sunday at her home.

More to come...

jsi/nm (AFP)