Ugandan Olympian Cheptegei dies after being set on fire

Rebecca Cheptegei, who took part in the marathon at the Paris Olympics, died after her boyfriend allegedly set her on fire.

Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei died after being set on fire by her boyfriend in Kenya, Uganda's Olympic Committee chief said on Thursday.

"We have learnt of the sad passing on of our Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei ... following a vicious attack by her boyfriend," Donald Rukare said in a post on X.

"This was a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a great athlete. Her legacy will continue to endure," he added.

Burns to 80% of her body

The 33-year-old marathon runner sustained burns to 80% of her body, according to the acting head of the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital where she was being treated.

"All her organs failed last night," a medic at the facility told the AFP news agency.

Police said a man identified as her partner had allegedly doused Cheptegei with petrol and set her alight in an attack on Sunday at her home.

The Uganda Athletics Federation also responded to Cheptegei's death.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei, early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence," the federation posted on X. "As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest in peace."

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom said earlier this week that Cheptegei's partner bought a jerrican of petrol, poured it on her and set her alight after an argument. Cheptegei's partner was also burned in the incident and was still in the intensive care unit with 30% burns, but was "improving and stable."

Cheptegei's parents said their daughter bought land in Trans Nzoia, Kenya, to be near the county's many athletic training centers.

A report filed by the local chief states that Cheptegei and her partner were heard fighting over the land where her house was built before the attack.

Cheptegei competed in the women's marathon at the Paris Olympics last month. She finished in 44th place.

