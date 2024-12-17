Ugandan entrepreneurs turn waste eggshells to profit

Nature and EnvironmentUgandaUgandan entrepreneurs turn waste eggshells to profitTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentUgandaJulius Mugambwa | Wolf Gebhardt12/17/2024December 17, 2024From building material to food supplement, eggshells have many uses. Eggs are nutritious and a key part of Kampala street food, but the leftover shells add to the city’s waste problem. Local business people are finding solutions, and profiting too.https://p.dw.com/p/4o4zbAdvertisement