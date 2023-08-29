  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Yevgeny Prigozhin
Ukraine
Donald Trump
Human RightsUganda

Ugandan could face anti-gay law death penalty

Florian Neuhof
August 29, 2023

Prosecutors in Uganda have charged a 20-year-old man with "aggravated homosexuality" under new laws which mean he could face the death penalty. Suffering from increased persecution it is very hard for queer people in Uganda to find safe spaces.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Vj18
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Investigators examine a damaged Moscow building after it was hit by a drone in August 2023

Ukraine drone attacks on Moscow could escalate

ConflictsAugust 29, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

School children write in a book

Schools in northern Nigeria ending corporal punishment

Schools in northern Nigeria ending corporal punishment

EducationAugust 29, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

People in raingear holding umbrellas at a protest

Thailand: Progressive voters disillusioned about the future

Thailand: Progressive voters disillusioned about the future

PoliticsAugust 29, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Jennifer W., a dark-haired woman in a pink suit, holds up a black folder to cover her face in court

German Islamist sentenced to 14 years for killing of girl

German Islamist sentenced to 14 years for killing of girl

ConflictsAugust 29, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Film still 'Priscilla': actors who look like Elvis and Priscilla Presley about to kiss on wedding day.

Venice film fest celebrates cinema despite Hollywood strikes

Venice film fest celebrates cinema despite Hollywood strikes

FilmAugust 29, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

People stage a protest as they wave the Druze flags in the southern city of Sweida, Syria.

Syria protests: New revolution or economic issue?

Syria protests: New revolution or economic issue?

PoliticsAugust 29, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A man loads sandbags onto a the bed of a truck other other people in the background pick sandbags up off a pallet

Florida residents brace for Idalia

Florida residents brace for Idalia

CatastropheAugust 29, 202301:57 min
More from North America

Latin America

A man shows his stone carving at the cemetery in the Mexico City borough of Chilmalhuacan

Mexican stone carvers face emptying quarries

Mexican stone carvers face emptying quarries

BusinessAugust 29, 202301:28 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage