Ugandan could face anti-gay law death penalty

Human RightsUgandaUgandan could face anti-gay law death penaltyHuman RightsUgandaFlorian Neuhof08/29/2023August 29, 2023Prosecutors in Uganda have charged a 20-year-old man with "aggravated homosexuality" under new laws which mean he could face the death penalty. Suffering from increased persecution it is very hard for queer people in Uganda to find safe spaces.