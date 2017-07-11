Uganda: Yoweri Museveni declared winner amid election fraud allegations

The sitting president of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, was on Saturday declared the winner of the presidential election by the country's electoral commission.

The president finished with 58% of the vote while his main competition, singer-turned-lawmaker Bobi Wine, trailed with 34%.

Wine rejected the result of the election claiming that there had been widespread fraud.

He told the Reuters news agency that this had been "the most fraudulent election in the history of Uganda."

The presidential challenger also said on Friday that his home in the capital Kampala was under siege from government soldiers.

"I've tried to leave my compound and I'm being blocked by the military. They say they have orders not to let me leave," Wine told Reuters.

The army's deputy spokesman, Deo Akiiki, told Reuters that the security forces had been placed there for his own protection and were stopping him from leaving his home while assessing threats.

Reports of fraud

Wine said that he had video footage of electoral fraud which he would upload once his internet connection was returned.

The government shut down the internet the day before the election and has yet to end the blackout.

The US State Department's top diplomat for Africa, Tibor Nagy, tweeted his criticism of the Ugandan election, saying: "We are deeply troubled by persistent reports of fraud in Uganda's January 14 elections, the Ugandan authorities' denial of accreditation to election observers, violence and harassment of opposition figures."

The 76-year-old Museveni has been in power since 1986 and was allowed to stand again for election following a change to the constitution.

Wine had galvanized young Ugandans against Museveni's 35 years in power. Three-quarters of the country's population is under 30 and many already knew the opposition candidate thanks to his songs about economic and social inequality.

ab/rc (Reuters, AFP, dpa)