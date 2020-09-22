 Pandemic spells disaster for Uganda′s young entrepreneurs combatting waste and malaria | Global Ideas | DW | 22.09.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global Ideas

Pandemic spells disaster for Uganda's young entrepreneurs combatting waste and malaria

From tackling malaria to building houses out of plastic bricks, Uganda's young social entrepreneurs are fighting the major problems facing their country. But the coronavirus pandemic is threatening their work.

Watch video 07:27

Realizing visions - a talent campus in Uganda

Uganda is a country facing multiple problems. It's got one of the highest incidences of malaria in Africa, a major urban waste problem and one of the highest youth unemployment rates in Sub-Saharan Africa.

But the East African state is also full of potential. It's got one of the youngest populations in the world and many young social entrepreneurs who want to address the problems in their home country. For instance, Joan Nalubega invented a soap that repels malaria-spreading mosquitoes, while Johnmary Kavuma builds homes using bricks made from plastic bottles.

Both Nalubega and Kavuma are in their twenties and received training from the Social Innovation Academy (SINA). Based out of the city of Mpigi, just 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of Uganda's capital Kampala, SINA is financed through donations and was founded by German social entrepreneur Etienne Salborn.

Salborn met Kavuma and Nalubega 15 years ago when volunteering in an orphanage. He wanted to find a way to support them and other talented young Ugandans so they might have better job prospects. SINA has also seen some success in two of the country's huge refugee camps.

But COVID-19 has changed everything and is setting back the work of Salborn, Kavuma, Nalubega and others like them.

A film by Julius Mugambwa and Wolf Gebhardt

Audios and videos on the topic

Realizing visions - a talent campus in Uganda  

Advertisement
On the Green Fence Series 2 icon

Environment Podcast: On the Green Fence

Hosts Neil King and Gabriel Borrud are forced to improvise amid the COVID-19 crisis. As the world is turned upside down, they decide to explore whether the pandemic could be a catalyst for real and sustainable change.  

Multimedia specials

Rukam resident walks among palm oil plantation in Indonesia

Indonesian village living in shadow of palm oil

Rukam's residents thought selling their land to a palm oil company would bring wealth, but the environment has suffered.  

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  