News

Uganda: Security forces raid office of presidential hopeful Bobi Wine

Security forces arrested several supporters and seized Bobi Wine's presidential bid papers. Singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine is seen as a challenger to Yoweri Museveni, who has been ruling Uganda for over 30 years.

Uganda Kampala Festnahme Bobi Wine (Getty Images/AFP/Stringer)

On Wednesday, Uganda's security forces detained opposition leader and presidential hopeful Bobi Wine, after raiding his office in the capital city of Kampala. The reason for the raid wasn't revealed.

"The police and the army raided the office of the NUP, sealed off the premises and all the roads leading to the place, before detaining Bobi Wine and other party officials," Wine's lawyer, Anthony Wameli, told AFP.

Wine was in a meeting with other leaders of his party, the National Unity Party (NUP), when police raided the office and cordoned off the area.



Security forces also arrested several supporters of Wine and seized papers which had signatures endorsing his candidacy for next year's election and promotional materials like red berets and T-shirts.

Wine told Reuters that security forces had also seized 23 million Ugandan shillings ($6,200, €5,300) from his office.

Watch video 06:30

Bobi Wine on Uganda elections

A spokesman for the police, Fred Enanga, told news agency DPA that security forces were looking for army uniforms in the NUP office they claim were being used "illegally" by civilians.



"We were targeting all locations that are illegally supplying and using uniforms whose ownership and designs was gazetted and a preserve of the armed forces," said Enanga.

Bobi Wine, the stage name of Robert Kyagulanyi, a singer-turned-politician, commands large support among young people in Uganda.

Supporters of Bobi Wine gather outside his campaign headquarters in Kampala after armed police raided the office (Ronald Kabuubi/AP Photo/picture-alliance)

Supporters of Bobi Wine gatheredoutside his campaign headquarters in Kampala after police raided the office

He is seen as a challenger to the current president of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, who plans to run for a sixth term in February 2021.

"It's the habit of President Museveni and his regime to intimidate his most fierce opponent especially ahead of elections ... This is basically to intimidate people," Wine told news agency Reuters, after the raid.



Intolerance of the opposition

Wine announced in 2019 his decision to run in the presidential race to challenge Museveni, who is known for his intolerance of the opposition.

Museveni has been ruling Uganda since 1986 and has been accused by his critics of using the armed forces to stay in power.

Yoweri Museveni (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Novoderezhkin)

Yoweri Museveni has ruled Uganda for over three decades

Wine has been arrested several times, put under house arrest and charged in court, since becoming an MP in 2017. He has called for Museveni to retire.  

Meanwhile, Museveni has accused Wine of encouraging young people to riot. The president said that people associated with Wine are a misguided group being used by some foreigners to "destabilize" Uganda.



  • Malema addressing a crowd of supporters wearing red clothing (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Tukiri)

    Red is the color of opposition in Africa

    Leader in red

    Julius Malema and his allies founded South Africa's far-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party after being expelled by the youth league of the ruling African National Congress in 2013. Malema and his party have since gained wide pan-African appeal.

  • Women supporters of the MDC beating pots and pans

    Red is the color of opposition in Africa

    Color for change

    Zimbabwe's main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) came to prominence at the height of the country's spiral into an economic downturn from which it is yet to recover. The T in its name is a reference to the party's late founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai who was detained and tortured by the previous government of Robert Mugabe. MDC gatherings were banned recently.

  • Bobi Wine in a red beret with the logo of his movement

    Red is the color of opposition in Africa

    Ghetto president

    Bobi Wine is the stage name of the leader of Uganda's People Power Movement, Kyagulanyi Ssetamu Robert. He is a popular musician. Uganda's long-time President Yoweri Museveni has banned the red beret favored by Wine and his supporters, saying it should be reserved for the military.

  • Nigerian woman Aisha Yusuf taking on Boko Haram

    Red is the color of opposition in Africa

    #BringBackOurGirls

    In April 2014, 276 school girls were kidnapped by Boko Haram in Chibok in Nigeria's Borno state. Dozens of girls were later freed or escaped but most are still being held captive by the extremist group. Aisha Yusuf has been one of the most vocal advocates for their release. An international campaign for their release uses hashtags that include #BringBackOurGirls and #ChibokGirls

  • MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera surrounded by supporters at a protest against Jane Ansah

    Red is the color of opposition in Africa

    No to a white-out vote

    The alleged use of correction fluid on marked ballots in Malawi's May 2019 presidential election has caused widespread outrage. The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and its supporters have been calling for the resignation of the chair of the country's electoral commission, Jane Ansah, ever since.

  • Student protesters in South Africa (Reuters/S. Sibeko)

    Red is the color of opposition in Africa

    #MustFall movements

    In recent years, various movements have sprung up, many of them led by students protesting on the streets and on the internet under hashtags such as #FeesMustFall or #RhodesMustFall and #GhandiMustFall, over colonial-era public statues and ideas.

  • A large protest march with participants wearing red (AFP/C. Binani)

    Red is the color of opposition in Africa

    Seeing red

    Guinea has seen regular anti-government protests since October 2019, with participants wearing the color of the opposition coalition. Many Guineans are angry over the West African country's octogenarian leader Alpha Conde's plans to revise the constitution and make a third presidential term possible.

  • A poster showing Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin (picture alliance/CPA Media Co. Ltd)

    Red is the color of opposition in Africa

    Red for revolution

    Red has always been the color of the revolution since at least 1848. Roman generals had their bodies colored red to celebrate victories whilst the Ancient Egyptians and Mayans colored their faces red in ceremonies. Soviet Russia adopted a red flag following the Bolshevik Revolution in 1917, later followed by China, Vietnam, and other communist countries.

    Author: Josephine Mahachi


am/dr (AFP, Reuters, dpa, AP)

