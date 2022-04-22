Uganda: Russian fertilizers drive prices through the roof

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
A scientist is now producing organic fertilizer in a bid to create a cheaper and more viable alternative to imports.
All eyes are on our food systems as the Russia-Ukraine war further pushes up fertilizer prices. Scientists think our urine could be the solution to helping crops grow and strengthening food security.
Western luxury brands may no longer sell many goods to Russians due to sanctions on Moscow. With a market worth billions now off limits and Russian clients enraged, fashion houses could look further east to compensate.
The UN said 6 million Ukrainians have left country, while over a million have returned home. Meanwhile, Finland's leaders say it should join NATO "without delay."
Food security concerns sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine are topping discussions as G7 foreign ministers meet in northern Germany. The talks also aim to support Moldova amid concerns that the conflict could spread.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version