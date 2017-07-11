Uganda restless after Bobi Wine's latest arrest; death toll rises

Seven people were killed in violent protests that erupted following the arrest of Uganda's presidential candidate Bobi Wine.

Ugandan security forces clashed with supporters of the opposition leader, who is the main challenger to longstanding President Yoweri Museveni in the January 14 presidential election.

"So far the dead are seven, as from late last evening. Those injured are 45," police spokesman Fred Enanga told AFP on Thursday.

Protests began on Wednesday, when the singer was arrested for the second time this month.

Enanga claimed that calm had returned to the capital Kampala "even after there were attempts by some gangs this morning to block roads by burning tires and setting up barricades, which police stopped."

The 38-year-old singer, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, was arrested for allegedly violating coronavirus measures at his rallies, which require presidential candidates to address less 200 people. Wine was still in custody on Thursday.

Wine has been targeted by police since announcing his presidential campaign. He was most recently arrested on November 3, just moments after registering his candidacy.

Wine is now seen as the strongest challenger to Museveni, bolstered by strong support from Uganda's youth, who have been drawn by criticism of the government in his catchy pop songs.

