Same-sex relations are already illegal in the highly conservative and religious East African nation, where homophobia and anti-trans sentiment are deeply entrenchedImage: Rebecca Vassie/AP Photo/picture alliance
SocietyUganda
Uganda president to talk with lawmakers about LGBTQ rights
58 minutes ago
The Ugandan parliament passed a draconian anti-LGBTQ legislation last month imposing harsh punishments on people who engage in same-sex relations.
https://p.dw.com/p/4QLm7
Advertisement
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has invited ruling party lawmakers for a meeting on Thursday to discuss a stringent anti-LGBTQ bill the parliament passed last month.
A letter was sent by the ruling National Resistance Movement's chief whip to party MPs inviting them to a meeting Thursday at Museveni's official residence in the city of Entebbe to "discuss among other (things) the Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023".
The meeting comes ahead of a deadline to sign, veto or send the the bill back to the legislature for revision.
But proponents of anti-LGBTQ measures say harsher legislation is needed to combat homosexuality and defend traditional family values.
European parliament calls for pressure against Museveni
Also on Thursday, the European Parliament issued a resolution condemning the bill, and urging the European Union to pressure Museveni against its implementation.
"The resolution deplores President Museveni's contribution to the hateful rhetoric about LGBTIQ persons, adding that EU-Uganda relations will be at stake should the President sign the bill," a statement said.
The resolution was voted in with 416 votes in favor. But it does not oblige Brussels to take action.