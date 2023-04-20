Uganda president to talk with lawmakers about LGBTQ rights

The Ugandan parliament passed a draconian anti-LGBTQ legislation last month imposing harsh punishments on people who engage in same-sex relations.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has invited ruling party lawmakers for a meeting on Thursday to discuss a stringent anti-LGBTQ bill the parliament passed last month.

A letter was sent by the ruling National Resistance Movement's chief whip to party MPs inviting them to a meeting Thursday at Museveni's official residence in the city of Entebbe to "discuss among other (things) the Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023".

The meeting comes ahead of a deadline to sign, veto or send the the bill back to the legislature for revision.

The legislation, supported by nearly all of the 389 members of parliament who were present in the packed chamber last month, called for harsh penalties for anyone who engages in same-sex activity.

Rights groups say those engaging in same-sex activity could face life imprisonment while repeat offenders could be sentenced to death.

It also includes 20-year sentences for "promoting" homosexuality.

Rights groups slam the legislation

International rights campaigners have slammed the bill.

President Museveni, whose signature is required for the bill to become law, has faced calls to veto it.

The US last month warned Uganda of possible economic repercussions if the legislation takes effect.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk also urged Museveni not to promulgate the bill into law.

The latest legislation is similar to the one passed in 2013 that stiffened some already-existing penalties and criminalized lesbian relationships.

It drew intense international outrage for originally proposing to punish homosexuality with the death penalty. This was later revised to life in prison.

However, it was quickly struck down by a domestic court on procedural grounds.

Same-sex relations are already illegal in the highly conservative and religious East African nation, where homophobia and anti-trans sentiment are deeply entrenched.

But proponents of anti-LGBTQ measures say harsher legislation is needed to combat homosexuality and defend traditional family values.

European parliament calls for pressure against Museveni

Also on Thursday, the European Parliament issued a resolution condemning the bill, and urging the European Union to pressure Museveni against its implementation.

"The resolution deplores President Museveni's contribution to the hateful rhetoric about LGBTIQ persons, adding that EU-Uganda relations will be at stake should the President sign the bill," a statement said.

The resolution was voted in with 416 votes in favor. But it does not oblige Brussels to take action.

sri/jcg (AFP, Reuters)