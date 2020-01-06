Uganda police break up rally, arrest opposition figure Bobi Wine

Police in Uganda on Monday arrested singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine, who sought to hold his first public meeting with supporters ahead of next year's presidential election.

Wine's arrest alongside two other lawmakers highlights the hurdles he faces in a bid to unseat longtime President Yoweri Museveni.

Read more: Uganda bans red beret synonymous with Bobi Wine's movement

Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse supporters of his People Power movement gathered outside the capital, Kampala, accusing them of holding an illegal assembly.

Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, aimed to start the first day of a week-long series of consultations with supporters to outline plans to run for president in the 2021 elections.



Watch video 03:15 Share Ugandan musicians in politics Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3SxpS Musicians' political involvement inspires young Ugandans

The Election Committee had approved the consultations, but police later claimed that Wine's supporters hadn't kept to the terms. Edson Muhangi, a police commander, said that Wine was attempting to hold a rally outside instead of in an enclosed place. He also said the 37-year-old had failed to provide a "traffic assembly plan," a sufficient number of toilets and "clearly identified name tags."

Read more: Uganda: Bobi Wine threatens Museveni's three decades rule

Police accused Wine of "going early and conducting campaigns" instead of "consultations." Under Uganda's election law, "nationwide consultation" is allowed 12 months ahead of the official nomination of candidates.

Throwing up hurdles

Earlier, a first event at a Catholic Church in his constituency in Kampala could not proceed because police deployed outside before dawn. Angry protesters then set car tires on fire and blocked roads, prompting police to use tear gas and rubber bullets against the crowd.

"Despite complying with all lawful requirements, the police and military have blocked the first consultative meeting for the 2021 Presidential election," an administrator of Wine's Twitter account wrote.

Robert Amsterdam, a lawyer for politician, wrote on Twitter that Wine and others had been arrested in a "violation of basic rights."

Since becoming a legislator in 2017, Wine has repeatedly faced harassment and detention from security forces. Authorities in recent months have prevented him from holding rallies or even giving concerts, saying that the events are a danger to the public.

Read more: Uganda's opposition fights to be heard amid clampdown on dissent

Wine has also been charged with various criminal offences. A conviction would prevent him from running for president of the East African country.

Wine is especially popular among young Ugandans tired of the 75-year-old Museveni.

Museveni seized power at the head of a rebel army in 1986. His critics accuse him of using legal maneuvering and authoritarian tactics to maintain power.

Red is the color of opposition in Africa Leader in red Julius Malema and his allies founded South Africa's far-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party after being expelled by the youth league of the ruling African National Congress in 2013. Malema and his party have since gained wide pan-African appeal.

Red is the color of opposition in Africa Color for change Zimbabwe's main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) came to prominence at the height of the country's spiral into an economic downturn from which it is yet to recover. The T in its name is a reference to the party's late founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai who was detained and tortured by the previous government of Robert Mugabe. MDC gatherings were banned recently.

Red is the color of opposition in Africa Ghetto president Bobi Wine is the stage name of the leader of Uganda's People Power Movement, Kyagulanyi Ssetamu Robert. He is a popular musician. Uganda's long-time President Yoweri Museveni has banned the red beret favored by Wine and his supporters, saying it should be reserved for the military.

Red is the color of opposition in Africa #BringBackOurGirls In April 2014, 276 school girls were kidnapped by Boko Haram in Chibok in Nigeria's Borno state. Dozens of girls were later freed or escaped but most are still being held captive by the extremist group. Aisha Yusuf has been one of the most vocal advocates for their release. An international campaign for their release uses hashtags that include #BringBackOurGirls and #ChibokGirls

Red is the color of opposition in Africa No to a white-out vote The alleged use of correction fluid on marked ballots in Malawi's May 2019 presidential election has caused widespread outrage. The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and its supporters have been calling for the resignation of the chair of the country's electoral commission, Jane Ansah, ever since.

Red is the color of opposition in Africa #MustFall movements In recent years, various movements have sprung up, many of them led by students protesting on the streets and on the internet under hashtags such as #FeesMustFall or #RhodesMustFall and #GhandiMustFall, over colonial-era public statues and ideas.

Red is the color of opposition in Africa A wave of workers The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) was founded in 2017, as the country's second largest trade union confederation, after COSATU. It groups 21 trade unions and 800,000 workers who are fighting for a national minimum wage and want to see changes to labor laws.

Red is the color of opposition in Africa Supportive neighbors Supporters of Bobi Wine dressed in red on the streets of Nairobi, Kenya's capital city, demanding the government release Bobi Wine from military custody in 2018.

Red is the color of opposition in Africa The color against corruption The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) is a trade union federation in South Africa. It was founded in 1985 and is the largest of the country's three main trade union federations, with 21 affiliated trade unions. Red is also their main colour. They organised a nationwide strike to protest against corruption.

Red is the color of opposition in Africa A color for the people The People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola — Labour Party (MPLA). Supporters wearing red shout slogans during a political rally in Luanda Angola. Author: Josephine Mahachi



cw/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.