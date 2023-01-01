Uganda: Nine dead in New Year mall stampede

The incident took place at the Freedom City Mall in Kampala and happened as revellers rang in the new year.

Police in Uganda said at least nine people were killed in a stampede at a shopping mall during a New Year's Eve event on Sunday.

"The Katwe Territorial Police are investigating an incident of rash and neglect that occurred at a New Year's Eve event at the Freedom City Mall Namasuba and resulted in the deaths of nine people, including several juveniles," Uganda's police posted on Twitter.

Authorities said the incident took place at midnight when the master of ceremonies of the event allegedly encouraged revellers to go outside and watch a fireworks display. A large number of people began trying to push through a passage which resulted in the deadly crush.

"Emergency responders arrived on the scene and transported the injured individuals to the hospital, where nine were confirmed dead," police said in a series of tweets.

Sylvia Nakalema survived the incident and told AFP news agency the stampede began"when we went to view the fireworks on the platform and while returning downstairs."

"There was a huge crowd. People begun pushing each other for space leading some to fall and the stampede ensued," Nakalema said.

The mall is a popular venue for concerts and events and is situated near the highway which links Kampala to Entebbe airport.

kb/ar (AFP, Reuters)