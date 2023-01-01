  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pope Benedict XVI
War in Ukraine
Coronavirus
A picture of the Kampala Entebbe Expressway in Uganda
The Freedom City Mall is situated near the highway linking Kampala to Entebbe airportImage: Wibke Woyke/Zoonar/picture alliance
CatastropheUganda

Uganda: Nine dead in New Year mall stampede

60 minutes ago

The incident took place at the Freedom City Mall in Kampala and happened as revellers rang in the new year.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Lc4c

Police in Uganda said at least nine people were killed in a stampede at a shopping mall during a New Year's Eve event on Sunday.

"The Katwe Territorial Police are investigating an incident of rash and neglect that occurred at a New Year's Eve event at the Freedom City Mall Namasuba and resulted in the deaths of nine people, including several juveniles," Uganda's police posted on Twitter. 

Authorities said the incident took place at midnight when the master of ceremonies of the event allegedly encouraged revellers to go outside and watch a fireworks display. A large number of people began trying to push through a passage which resulted in the deadly crush.

"Emergency responders arrived on the scene and transported the injured individuals to the hospital, where nine were confirmed dead," police said in a series of tweets.

Sylvia Nakalema survived the incident and told AFP news agency the stampede began"when we went to view the fireworks on the platform and while returning downstairs."

"There was a huge crowd. People begun pushing each other for space leading some to fall and the stampede ensued," Nakalema said.

The mall is a popular venue for concerts and events and is situated near the highway which links Kampala to Entebbe airport.

kb/ar (AFP, Reuters)

 

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Berlin's Brandenburg Gate and fireworks

Germany's challenges for 2023: Energy, unity and China

Politics1 hour ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Christian man from the Primitive Church of the Lord, sings during a Sunday service in Bukavu, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

Ghana warns against alarmist New Year prophecies

Ghana warns against alarmist New Year prophecies

ReligionDecember 31, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

A US Marine CH53 helicopter takes off as US and Philippine marines take part in a joint amphibious assault exercise as part of the annual 'Balikatan' (shoulder-to-shoulder) US-Philippines war exercises

How China's rise is reshaping Indo-Pacific security order

How China's rise is reshaping Indo-Pacific security order

Politics22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Germany's Scholz urges unity in New Year's Eve address

Germany's Scholz urges unity in New Year's Eve address

PoliticsDecember 31, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Shiny new euros and cents on a table

EU member Croatia joins the eurozone

EU member Croatia joins the eurozone

Politics1 hour ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Exiled Iranians Mohadeseh Peyvandi under marking in support of Iranian people

Will Iran see reform or more repression in 2023?

Will Iran see reform or more repression in 2023?

SocietyDecember 31, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

A man shreds a paper with his memories while putting them into a garbage bin during the National Good Riddance day ceremonial shredding of bad memories of 2022 at Times Square in New York City.

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

OffbeatDecember 29, 202201:32 min
More from North America

Latin America

Ignacio Lula da Silva

Brazil: The challenges president-elect Lula da Silva faces

Brazil: The challenges president-elect Lula da Silva faces

Politics7 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage