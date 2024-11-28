Uganda landslides kill several, destroy dozens of homes

At least 15 people were killed after heavy rains in the mountainous district of Bulambuli, where landslides are common. More than 100 people are missing. The Ugandan Red Cross said as many as 40 homes had been destroyed.

At least 15 people have died after landslides submerged dozens of homes in western Uganda, relief workers said Thursday.

The landslides were triggered by heavy rains overnight in the mountainous district of Bulambuli, where landslides occur frequently.

The Uganda Red Cross Society said 15 bodies have been recovered while rescue efforts are still ongoing. Another 15 people were taken to hospital with injuries.

More than 100 people are still unaccounted for, and authorities say they expect the death toll to rise.

40 homes buried

Red Cross spokesperson John Cliff Wamala said as many as 40 homes had been "completely destroyed, with others sustaining partial damage."

Uganda has seen a number of deadly landslides in recent years.

Mudslides in the Mount Elgon region resulted in the deaths of over 350 people in February 2010.

Earlier this year, more than 30 died in Kampala after a massive garbage landslide. The disaster underscored the urgent need for improved waste management solutions across the East African country.

jsi/zc (AP, AFP)