CatastropheUganda

Uganda landslide kills several, destroys dozens of homes

November 28, 2024

At least 13 people were killed after heavy rains in the mountainous district of Bulambuli, where landslides are common. The Ugandan Red Cross said as many as 40 homes had been destroyed.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nWEF
Uganda Red Cross workers search for bodies after a landslide following heavy rains buried 40 homes in the mountainous district of Bulambuli, eastern Uganda
Uganda Red Cross workers are continuing to search for bodiesImage: Nakasiita/AP Photo/picture alliance

At least 13 people have died after landslides submerged dozens of homes in Uganda, relief workers said Thursday.

The landslides were a consequence of heavy rains on Wednesday night in the mountainous district of Bulambuli, where landslides occur frequently.

The Uganda Red Cross Society said 13 bodies have been recovered while rescue efforts are still ongoing.

Death toll likely to rise

Authorities expect the death toll to rise, according to local media.

Red Cross spokesperson John Cliff Wamala said as many as 40 homes had been "completely destroyed, with others sustaining partial damage."

Uganda has seen a number of deadly landslides in recent years.

Mudslides in the Mount Elgon region resulted in the deaths of over 350 people in February 2010.

Earlier this year, more than 30 died in Kampala after a massive garbage landslide. The disaster underscored the urgent need for improved waste management solutions across the East African country.

jsi/zc (AP, AFP)

