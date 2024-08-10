  1. Skip to content
CatastropheUganda

Uganda landfill collapse leaves several dead

August 10, 2024

Heavy rainfall triggered the collapse of the landfill in the Ugandan capital, Kampala. Rescue operations are ongoing as the search for more victims is underway.

An excavator searches for people trapped after the collapse of the Kiteezi landfill in Uganda on August 10, 2024.
It's unclear how many more people are trapped under the debris following the collapse of the Kiteezi landfillImage: BADRU KATUMBA/AFP

A landfill collapsed in the Ugandan capital of Kampala, killing eight people including two children, authorities said on Saturday. 

Heavy rainfall caused the collapse of the landfill late on Friday. Known as Kiteezi, the landfill has served as Kampala's only garbage dump for decades, turning gradually into a big hill of garbage.

"On a very sad note eight people have so far been found dead, six adults and two children," the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

A rescue operation is ongoing to find survivors of the collapse. The KCCA said 14 people have been saved so far and brought to the hospital.  

People watch as an excavator searches for people trapped under debris following the collapse of the Kiteezi landfill
The Kiteezi landfill is considered by some in Kampala to pose a major health risk for residents Image: BADRU KATUMBA/AFP

Kampala residents concerned about risks of Kiteezi landfill

The Kiteezi landfill is the largest of its kind in Kampala, with local residents sharing concerns that it pollutes the environment and could put people in harm's way.

Eight months ago, the KCCA's ceremonial head described the situation at the landfill as a "national crisis."

Some regions of Uganda have witnessed massive rains in recent weeks, although no one has died so far due to the weather, authorities say.  

wd/rmt (Reuters, AFP)   