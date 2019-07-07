 Uganda introduces ′Kill the Gays′ bill | News | DW | 11.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Uganda introduces 'Kill the Gays' bill

Ugandan lawmakers have re-introduced a bill that could impose the death penalty for gay sex acts. The proposed bill will also criminalize the "promotion and recruitment" of homosexuality.

Image of a man with a sticker reading some Ugandans are gay, get over it at a gay pride parade in Uganda in 2014 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Vassie)

A bill that would mean harsh penalties for gay sex in Uganda was introduced to the national assembly on Friday, five years after a similar bill failed to garner enough support to become law.

The proposal has been called the "Kill the Gays" bill — as it would introduce the death penalty for gay sex acts.

The state minister for ethics and integrity, Simon Lodoko, said it is not good enough that the current penal code "only criminalizes the act," adding that it needs to punish anyone "even involved in the promotion and recruitment" of homosexuality.

"Homosexuality is not natural to Ugandans," he said in a statement. "But there has been a massive recruitment by gay people in schools, and especially among the youth, where they are promoting the falsehood that people are born like that."

"Those that do grave acts will be given the death penalty," he said.

Lodoko believes the legislation will successfully pass, saying that anti-gay lawmakers have "remobilized" in the parliament.

Read more: Anti-gay sentiment on the rise in Africa 

The last public gay pride parade in Uganda in 2014 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Vassie)

The last public gay pride parade in Uganda in 2014

'Ugandans are really tired'

LGBT+ people in Uganda have long been on the receiving end of legal and cultural discrimination. But after the initial bill was thrown out in 2014 there was hope among activists that this could be the end for such legislation.

Ugandan gay rights activist Dr. Frank Mugisha said the Ugandan LGBT+ community would fight the bill.

"Once they bring the bill we will fight it the same way we fought the other one," he told the Associated Press. "Ugandans are really tired. This is not an issue for Ugandans now."

Lawmakers backing the bill want to see it become law by the end of the year.

The original law was only invalidated on a technicality, as the parliament lacked a quorum.

According to Human Rights Watch, 32 African nations have laws criminalizing homosexuality. Anti-gay laws are often leftovers from the colonial era, one reason gay rights activists have fought vigorously to have the laws removed.

ed/stb (AP, Reuters) 

Watch video 03:06

Kenyan court to rule on decriminalizing gay sex

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

North Africa seen as unsafe for LGBT people: rights groups

The Bundesrat, Germany's upper house of parliament, is considering whether to recognize Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia as "safe countries of origin." Yet LGBT people are still persecuted in all three places. (14.02.2019)  

African countries fail in second attempt to block UN gay rights appointment

The UN General Assembly has narrowly voted in favour of keeping its LGBTI envoy. A group of African countries opposing the move had argued that the envoy has no legal mandate. (20.12.2016)  

Kenyan court delays decision on homosexuality

Kenya has postponed a much anticipated ruling on homosexuality, to the great disappointment of human rights groups. They continue to hope for a verdict that decriminalizes same-sex relationships. (22.02.2019)  

African states fail in bid to stop UN gay rights envoy

The United Nations human rights committee has rejected a plan to delay the appointment of an expert on LGBTI rights. A draft African resolution was amended by Latin American states to delete the request. (21.11.2016)  

Tanzania: Clampdown on gays creates climate of hate

Tanzanian President Magufuli's threat to clamp down on homosexuals is creating a climate of hatred and fear. It is not the first time the government has targeted certain groups, thereby provoking heated debate. (22.02.2017)  

US Embassy warns of anti-gay crackdown in Tanzania

US citizens in Tanzania should review "social media profiles" to avoid triggering anti-gay laws in the African state, the US Embassy has warned. Previously, a Tanzanian official announced a crackdown on LGBT people. (04.11.2018)  

Anti-gay sentiment on the rise in Africa

As the world mourns the victims of the Orlando attack, members of the LGBT community in many African countries are facing increasing persecution, with anti-gay laws tightening around the continent. (17.06.2016)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Kenyan court to rule on decriminalizing gay sex  

The In-Between Gender Activist  

Related content

Tunesien Mounir Baatour

Tunisian LGBT rights advocate 'sticking with' bid for presidency 07.07.2019

Gay rights activist Mounir Baatour wants to become president in Tunisia — and is putting the fight for LGBT rights at the center of his election campaign. He doesn't have much a chance, but he's determined to fight.

Ausschnitt Sierra Leone Ernest Bai Koroma und Samuel Sam-Sumana

Africa Link on Air - 10 October 2018 10.10.2018

Sierra Leone cancels a multimillion deal with China to build a new airport+++ Business community backs S African new finance minister Tito Mboweni+++Listen to how life is in two divided cities of Cameroon+++The fate of death row inmates in Uganda as world marks day against the death penalty.

Südafrika Gay Pride 2012

As Angola decriminalizes homosexuality, where does the African continent stand? 10.02.2019

Angola has done away with criminalizing homosexuality, removing a notorious "vices against nature" provision in its penal code. Other African nations still punish people for same-sex relationships.

Advertisement