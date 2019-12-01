Uganda finalizes research on injectible HIV drug

The Uganda Aids Commission is finalizing clinical trials on a new injectable treatment for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), the Director General of Uganda Aids Commission, Dr Nelson Musoba, announced this week. The government is planning to unveil the treatment 2021.

Musoba told people gathered in Kamoala to commemorate Zero Discrimination Day that the treatment will reduce discrimination in Uganda. Up to 21% of men and 20% of women there don't take their HIV medication due to a fear that their status will become known and they will face discrimination, according to the 2019 Stigma Index for people living with HIV (PLHIV).

Many different approaches to tackling HIV/AIDS in Africa Deadly denialism Former South African president Thabo Mbeki (1999 - 2008) went down in history as the foremost African denier of AIDS. Against all scientific evidence he maintained that HIV did not cause AIDS. He instructed his health officials to combat the disease with herbal remedies. Experts believe his denialism cost up to 300,000 lives. Some have called for Mbeki to be tried for crimes against humanity.

Many different approaches to tackling HIV/AIDS in Africa A president as traditional healer In 2007 former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh (1996 - 2017) forced AIDS patients to undergo a cure that he had personally developed. It turned out to be a concoction based on herbs; an unknown number of people died. Jammeh, who claimed that he had mystic powers, is the first African head of state to be tried for violating the rights of HIV-positive people.

Many different approaches to tackling HIV/AIDS in Africa 'Take a shower' Another former South African head of state to make headlines for an unconventional take on AIDS was Jacob Zuma (2009 - 2018). After being charged with raping an HIV-positive woman in 2006, Zuma said he was not at risk of infection, despite not using a condom, because he had "taken a shower afterwards." In 2010 he disclosed the negative results of his AIDS test, to fight the stigma, he said.

Many different approaches to tackling HIV/AIDS in Africa No condoms? Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni took his time before joining the fight against the epidemic. As late as 2004, during an international AIDS conference in Thailand, he downplayed the effectiveness of condoms, alleging, among other things, that they ran counter to some African sexual practices. "We don’t think we can become universally condomised," he said. His remarks were met with laughter.

Many different approaches to tackling HIV/AIDS in Africa A tax to fund treatment Some action taken by African heads of state to fight the scourge did not go down well at home. A tax introduced in 1999 by Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe (1987-2017) to help orphans and sufferers met with resistance. It is still in place today. In 2004 Mugabe admitted that his own family had been affected by AIDS. He said the disease was "one of the greatest challenges facing our nation."

Many different approaches to tackling HIV/AIDS in Africa A shining example Fear of economic repercussions affecting, for example, tourism, is one reason why African leaders have been reluctant to acknowledge the threat. But President Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia (1964-1991) announced as early as 1987 that one of his sons had died of AIDS. In 2002 he was the first African leader to take an AIDS test. He still fights against AIDS today.

Many different approaches to tackling HIV/AIDS in Africa Bid to make tests compulsory The fight against AIDS by Kaunda’s successor Edgar Lungu met with some hitches when he tried to make AIDS-testing compulsory in Zambia. Lungu said in 2016 that the policy was non-negotiable. But a huge outcry in Zambia and abroad forced him to backpedal especially as the World Health Organization made clear that compulsion encourages the stigmatization of HIV-positive people.

Many different approaches to tackling HIV/AIDS in Africa Championing an HIV-free Africa After leaving office, Festus Mogae, former president of Botswana (1998-2008), launched Champions for an AIDS-Free Generation, which brings together a number of former African presidents and other influential personalities eager to help fight the scourge. They hope that their experience and influence will enable them to exert pressure on governments and partners to invest in AIDS prevention. Author: Cristina Krippahl



Uganda wants to end the prevalence of HIV as a major public health threat by 2030. "Research is in advanced stages on the injectable treatment for HIV that patients will take one dose after every eight weeks. This new treatment comes with a lot of relief and convenience,” Musoba said.

The injectable treatment is designed to reduce the burden of taking tablets on a daily basis. At the moment, a person living with HIV, the virus which causes acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS), is required to take more than two tablets at different times of the day, depending on their viral load. Also, the injectable treatment would be a huge step towards reducing the number of new infections.

More convenience

Elvis Basudde has been living with HIV for 18 years. He has been receiving antiretroviral therapy since 2002 and cannot wait for the injectable treatment to be launched. "If it really comes to pass, everybody would welcome it, we earnestly need that kind of injectable treatment," Bassude told DW.

"It would mean you do not have the hustle, the burden of having to swallow the tablet and the strict adherence to treatment is what defeats most of the people who are living with HIV. But the moment they inject you with that drug, it becomes pretty easy for you to live on."

Many people living with HIV are facing discrimination

Closer to curing HIV

In 2018, an estimated 1.4 million Ugandans were living with HIV, and about 23,000 died of AIDS-related illnesses, according to HIV and AIDS education organization Avert. 8.8% of adult women are living with HIV, compared to 4.3% of men. Other groups affected by HIV in Uganda are sex workers, young girls, and adolescent women, men who have sex with men, people who inject drugs and people from Uganda's transient fishing communities.

Prejudices and social discrimination are some of the leading causes for those affected to avoid seeking health care or HIV testing, according to Avert. The issues faced by people living with HIV include gender-based violence and a lack of access to education, health services, social protection and information about how to cope with these inequities and injustices.

At the moment, patients have to take HIV treatment on a daily basis

The future in the fight against HIV is promising. "We are confident that we get science to prove that a lot can be done in terms of treating or administering ARVS in different ways," Sarah Nakku from the United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) told DW. "In using different strategies, we are probably moving closer to the science that could even help us to discover and to know how actually cure HIV."

Major breakthrough — if affordable

Most people living with HIV in Uganda are enrolled on HIV treatment. Nelson Musoba from the Ugandan AIDS Commission believes that new infections will reduce if the treatment is made easier. "Over 90% of our patients are taking a single pill per day. We went from no treatment to 20 pills a day to a single pill a day."

20.6 million people lived with HIV in Eastern and Southern Africa in 2018 - 1.1 million of them are children

The injectable treatment is also an antiretroviral one, used through a different method of administration, Musoba said. "It's convenient, it promotes adherence, it will reduce stigma significantly because stigma continues to be an issue. We are hopeful that even the vaccine will come, it is ongoing research."

Along with Swaziland, Kenya, Malawi, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, Uganda is one of seven countries participating in the trial.

The treatment could be a major breakthrough if it is affordable for an ordinary African. "We hope that it will be cost-effective for us so that at least our state and the government can pay instead of waiting for donors", said Luc Armand Bodea of the Society for AIDS in Africa. "What we need now is the commitment of leadership in Africa. We should not always wait for donors." Now the only thing missing for the injectable drug to be launched are the necessary approvals.

