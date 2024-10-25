Uganda: Ex-LRA rebel commander gets 40-year sentence

Thomas Kwoyelo was found guilty of war crimes including rape and murder in August and has now received a 40 year prison term.

A court in Uganda on Friday sentenced a former commander in the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) rebel group to 40 years in prison.

Thomas Kwoyelo was found guilty on 44 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity including murder, rape, enslavement, torture and kidnapping in August.

The sentence against Kwoyelo, was announced by Michael Elubu, the presiding judge in the case at the International Crimes Division (ICD) of the high court in the northern city of Gulu.

Kwoyelo is the first senior member of the Lord's Resistance Army to be tried, convicted and sentenced. The group's founder, Joseph Kony, remains at large.

