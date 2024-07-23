Uganda detains dozens of anti-corruption demonstrators

The capital Kampala has been put in lockdown amid fears of a youth-led protest against government corruption. There have been early reports of demonstrators being arrested.

Police and military personnel were out in force around the Ugandan capital Kampala on Tuesday as people began to take to the streets to join anti-corruption rallies.

Dozens of people have reportedly been detained as the demonstrations got underway.

Security forces were deployed around the parliament building, with all roads leading to it blocked off for all apart from lawmakers.

Authorities banned a planned protest against corruption and human rights abuses the demonstrators say are rife in President Yoweri Museveni's government.

Police said that the youth-led protests would lead to looting and vandalism.

Authorities target opposition party

Museveni, who has held onto power for almost four decades, had warned protesters that they were "playing with fire" in comments over the weekend.

A crackdown against the opposition began already on Monday evening, with the headquarters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) being put "under siege," according to former presidential candidate Bobi Wine.

Several NUP lawmakers were also arrested on Monday Image: Abubaker Lubowa/REUTERS

The government accused the NUP of mobilizing people, that mirror youth-led protests in neighboring Kenya to some extent, to take to the streets.

The party denied the accusation, but Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, called for people to join the protest.

"We want a country where we all belong not for the few in power," he said.

ab/lo (AFP, Reuters)