Uganda: Campaigners fight against hospital detentions

HealthUgandaUganda: Campaigners fight against hospital detentionsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHealthUgandaJulius Mugambwa09/29/2023September 29, 2023After failing to pay her medical bills, young mother Salome Aturinde was forcibly separated from her first-born – for 4 months. Campaigners in Uganda hope her case will lead to firm legislative action against the practice of hospital detentions.https://p.dw.com/p/4WzJhAdvertisement