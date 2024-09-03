Uganda: Bobi Wine injured after clash with police

The party of the Ugandan opposition leader said he was hospitalized after being "shot in the leg" in a confrontation with police outside the capital, Kampala.

Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine's was injured in a confrontation with police just outside the country's capital Kampala, his opposition group said.

"He was shot in the leg and seriously injured," said Wine's party, the National Unity Platform.

What do we know about the incident?

According to local media outlet NTV Uganda, Wine was injured after local police shot tear gas to disperse his supporters in the town of Bulindo, about 17 kilometers (11 miles) north of the capital.

Videos circulating online show Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, limping into a hospital while being supported by two men on both sides. Images showed a bleeding wound below the left knee.

His party wrote on X that Ugandan security operatives "made an attempt on the life" of the opposition politician.

It was unclear if Wine was struck by a bullet or a tear gas projectile.

Neither local authorities nor police have commented on the incident so far.

Ugandan police said in a statement that Wine had been advised against holding a street procession when he left a private event in Bulindo, the Associated Press reported.

Who is Bobi Wine?

Wine was a famous entertainer in the East African country before being elected for parliament in 2017.

In 2021, Wine ran for president. After losing to President Yoweri Museveni, he claimed the elections were rigged. Wine enjoys a high popularity among young Ugandans in urban areas.

ftm/wmr (AP, dpa, AFP, Reuters)