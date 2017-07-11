Uganda: Bobi Wine arrested during rally, his office says

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine was arrested on Monday as he took part in a peaceful protest, his office reported on his Twitter.

"...He led MPs and other leaders in a peaceful protest against the abduction, torture and murder of his supporters. The protest was taking place at City Square, Kampala," the tweet said.

"The right to protest peacefully is a fundamental human right. We are protesting for hundreds of missing Ugandans whose families have not heard from them for months," his office added.

On March 10, Wine said that it had been 70 days since authorities arrested all of his campaign team members in Kalangala, Central Uganda.

He reported that thousands of his supporters were in arbitrary detention, calling for their release.

The presidential challenger was under house arrest in January as he contested the election outcome. A court later ruled against his arrest.

President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since 1985, was declared the winner.

More to follow...