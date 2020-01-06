Uganda blocks a million first-time voters

The Ugandan Parliament and the Electoral Commission are at loggerheads after it was revealed that over a million Ugandans who have just turned 18 will not be allowed to vote in the 2021 general elections.

The Uganda National Electoral Commission says it does not have the resources or time to register new voters as they are already implementing the electoral process for the vote. Elections in Uganda have often been marred by irregularities such as the exclusion of opposition supporters from the voters register. Despite calls to make the register electronic and up to date, electoral officials have remained adamant.

"It's so ridiculous that any government or electoral commission that is mandated to its citizens can ever think of blocking and disenfranchise a million people from voting," Godber Tumushabe from the Great Lakes Institute for Strategic Studies told DW. "If they were professional enough, they can organize the registration of voters up to December 2020 and have the election in January. What they are saying is essentially a demonstration of incompetence."

Yoweri Museveni has been ruling Uganda for 34 years

"A horrible precedent"

Members of parliament want the registration process to be re-opened and more young people given the chance to go to the polls. "There is no excuse, our position as a house is clear," said the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga."We shall not be party to any attempt to disenfranchise Ugandans, even if they are ten."

Charity Ahimbisibwe of the Citizens Coalition for Electoral Democracy told DW that politicians should have been aware of this issue long ago. "We have projected it earlier, but it is just now that the MPs pay attention to it. Suddenly they notice they will lose votes when those people are not on registered."

Ahimbisibwe sees the closing of voter registration one year ahead of the election as "a horrible precedent." "We should have seen the Electoral Commission demanding the Parliament to change this if they were really interested in their voters, but they didn't." According to her, 3,800 Ugandans turn 18 every day. This could bring the number of first-time voters being blocked from the election up to two million.

Bobi Wine, opposition candidate, has been arrested multiple times

77 percent under 25 years

Uganda is considered to have the youngest population in the world, with 77 percent under 25 years of age. The median age in Uganda is 17 years. "The population of Uganda comprises youth," one Kampala resident told DW's Alex Gitta. "The time should be extended so that they are eligible to vote. Their vote counts," she said.

"Many people are using electronic systems whereby the period, when someone registers, does not matter," another Ugandan argued. "We still have almost a full year, so I think it's only right that we should have a continuous registration process where somebody can register every time they feel like becoming a voter."

A move against Bobi Wine?

Political observers say the blocking could be an attempt to prevent supporters of the 2021 opposition presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, from voting. The popstar-turned-politician boasts a large youth following. In January, authorities prevented Wine from holding a public meeting, where he had wanted to discuss his plans to challenge longtime President Yoweri Museveni at the polls. Police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd of supporters. The meeting had initially been authorized by electoral authorities. Days later, Wine was arrested after trying to hold a public meeting in northern Uganda.

Is Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni scared of the youth?

Godber Tumushabe from the Great Lakes Institute for Strategic Studies thinks there is some truth to suggests that Museveni could have a reason to cut off resistration for an additional one million possible Bobi Wine supporters.

"Uganda's Electoral Commission is not in charge of the electoral process, it is managed by President Museveni's people who are focused on making sure he is announced the winner after the elections," said Tumushabe.

One way to do so would be to create uncertainty. "Shifting dates, not being able to determine who gets to vote and blocking eligible voters make an electoral process unpredictable. When there is no predictability, you have voters' suppression, and we have seen it from every dictatorship in the region: a low voters turn-out benefits the incumbent."

Electoral process "rigged in all its dimensions"

"Young people are excited about Bobi Wine and are interested in change in Uganda. But we have an electoral process that is rigged in all its dimensions, and young people in Uganda need to begin to see that elections are not a pathway to change or to a different future," according to Tumushabe.

Charity Ahimbisibwe of the Citizens Coalition for Electoral Democracy explains that when it comes to elections, Ugandans have is disengaged or are tired and mistrustful of the process. "There is a lack of civic and voter education, and up to this day neither the Electoral Commission nor Uganda's Human Rights Commission have lived up to this mandate. People have been kept in the dark."

She underlines that blocking young first-time voters takes away their chance to pronounce themselves on governance of their country. "These people will have no choice over who gets elected; they are blocked from determining their own future. This is about making a majority quiet. It is unfortunate, it is uncalled for, it should have never happened."