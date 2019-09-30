Uganda bans red beret synonymous with Bobi Wine's movement

Uganda outlawed on Monday the civilian use of red berets, a symbol of presidential hopeful Bobi Wine's "People Power" movement that he hopes will defeat President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since 1986.

The headgear, also worn by some Ugandan soldiers, was included in Uganda's first ever gazette of all-military clothing, deeming it to be "property of the state" which civilians cannot wear. Members of the public found in possession of the items could be "liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years."

"The dress code for the UPDF (Uganda People's Defence Forces) has been gazetted. The action was endorsed by the top organs of the army which also commended the dress committee for concluding the task assigned to it years back," military spokesman Richard Karemire said in a statement.

He continued: "It manifests the commitment to define identity and outlook of a professional army as well as adhering to the EAC (East African Community) protocols."

Wine: 'We are bigger than our symbol'

The move has been criticized by Wine. "This beret ban is a sham. It is a blatant attempt to suffocate a successful threat to the autocratic status quo," the 37-year-old said in a statement. Nevertheless, Wine also insisted it would have no real impact.

"But People Power is more than a red beret, we are bigger than our symbol. We are a booming political movement fighting for the future of Uganda and we will continue our struggle for democracy," the statement said.

Former pop star Wine has announced he is running for president against longtime leader Yoweri Museveni in 2021 and has made the red beret his trademark, describing it as a "symbol of resistance."

Wine has garnered great support, especially among young Ugandans who have been attracted by his criticism of Museveni — a message he has occasionally incorporated in his lyrics.

From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders The TV clown In the popular TV show "Servant of the People" Volodymyr Zelenskiy played a history teacher who becomes president of Ukraine (he's pictured here in character). Now Zelenskiy is actually running for president and just reached the runoff election. The comedian is well-known across the country. In a campaign ad, he calls himself a clown. Could this help him win the second round of voting on April 21?

From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders The movie cowboy Do you recognize him? This is Ronald Reagan, president of the United States from 1981 to 1989. In his previous career, "the Gipper" (Seen here in "Cattle Queen of Montana") was a Hollywood actor. But president wasn't his first job in politics. From 1967 to 1975 he was governor of California. Among his famous campaign supporters were entertainment heavyweights such as John Wayne and Walt Disney.

From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders The dance musician Michel Martelly became famous during the 1980s in Haiti performing as the musician "Sweet Micky." He was known for his flashy fashion choices ― and even dropping his pants on stage. Martelly later served as Haitian president from 2011 to 2016, where he oversaw the country's rebuilding after the devastating 2010 earthquake. Hurricane Matthew then caused widespread destruction across Haiti in 2016.

From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders The virtuoso pianist Come along for a short trip back in time: World War I had just ended when gifted pianist and composer Ignacy Jan Paderewski was called on to become prime minister and foreign minister of re-established Poland. It was in this role that he signed the Treaty of Versailles for his country. After less than a year in office, Paderewski stepped down, but occasionally returned to politics.

From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders The cricket legend The current Pakistani prime minister was previously a highly successful cricket player: As team captain, Imran Khan (center, with flag) lead Pakistan to victory at the 1992 Cricket World Cup. He founded his own party in 1996 and was a member of parliament for some time. In the 2018 election, Khan's Movement for Justice party won the most seats in the National Assembly and he became prime minister.

From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders The world class footballer George Weah was a successful artist as well, on the football pitch that is. The Liberian played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe and in 1995 was named FIFA World Player of the Year, the only African to win the award to date. He entered politics after retiring from football, first launching an unsuccessful bid for president in 2005. He ultimately succeeded in 2017.

From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders The scandal-plagued media tycoon Silvio Berlusconi didn't start out as a politician, either. He paid for his studies by working as a pianist and singer on cruise ships, then achieved fame as a developer and media tycoon ― and later infamy from the scandal over his "bunga bunga" parties. He rose to become Italy's prime minister in 1994, marking the first of his four (nonconsecutive) terms as head of government.

From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders The reality TV star Donald Trump achieved celebrity status in the United States during the 1970s and 80s as the face of his family's eponymous real estate business. In 2003, he began hosting the popular reality TV show "The Apprentice." In 2015, after long hinting at a bid for the presidency, he launched the campaign that ultimately, if unexpectedly, took him to the White House.

From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders Giving hope to the youth Rapper Bobi Wine is not president yet, but he is likely to run in 2021. He's held a seat in Uganda's parliament under his real name, Robert Kyagulanyi, since 2017 and has been mobilizing the predominately young population against long-time President Yoweri Museveni. Wine's political rise hasn't always been rosy: His driver was shot dead last year and he himself was arrested and allegedly tortured. Author: Uta Steinwehr



jsi/msh (Reuters, AFP)

