Uganda: Author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija 'relieved' to be in Germany

Award-winning Ugandan author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija arrived in Germany on Wednesday, ending a months-long ordeal during which he reported being tortured in jail.

Rukirabashaija expressed being "relieved" to arrive in Germany and seek medical treatment.

Although authorities had taken his passport, Rukirabashaija was able to slip out of Uganda by walking to neighboring Rwanda. He then entered a third, unnamed country before the UN refugee agency facilitated his travel to Europe.

"I wasn't safe in Africa since dictators work together to deport dissidents. Now that I'm in Germany, I feel really protected," the 33-year-old novelist told French news agency AFP.

He had been delivered "from the mouth of the crocodile," he said.

What happened to Kakwenza Rukirabashaija?

Rukirabashaija rose to prominence for his 2020 book "The Greedy Barbarian", a satirical account of Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since 1986.

His first arrest came shortly after the book was published. Rukirabashaija said he was also brutally beaten during that stint in prison, but eventually he was released.

In 2021, writers' association PEN gave him the Pinter International Writer of Courage Award.

His most recent arrest came in late December 2021. He was held for several weeks without charges, prompting an international outcry, particularly from the European Union and the United States.

In early January, Rukirabashaija was charged with "offensive communication" relating to social media posts insulting Museveni and his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who many believe is being groomed to take over for his father.

He was released on bail later in January and appeared on television to reveal painful-looking welts criss-crossing his back and scars on other parts of his body.

The writer said that Kainerugaba had been "in charge" of his torture in prison.

Since leaving Uganda, Rukirabashaija has stepped up his social media criticism of Kainerugaba, including calling him a "baby despot."

PEN's German branch said Rukirabashaija was "under the care of friends and PEN," adding that he would now be enrolled in its Writers-in-Exile program which provides grants to authors facing persecution in their home countries.

