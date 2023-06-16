UFC's Conor McGregor accused of sexual assault at NBA game

The mixed martial artist has denied the allegations. The incident allegedly took place during a basketball match between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets.

The Irish Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Conor McGregor on Thursday was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an NBA Finals game in Miami.

The survivor said that McGregor "violently" assaulted her in the bathroom during a match between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets that took place last Friday, reported ESPN and TMZ Sports who cited letters from the woman's attorney.

The NBA and the Miami Heat have opened investigations into the allegations against the UFC champion.

The assault allegedly took place during a match between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets Image: Matthew Stockman/USA TODAY Network/IMAGO

McGregor denies the allegations

McGregor allegedly "aggressively kissed" the woman before attempting to force her into multiple sexual acts.

The survivor has provided the Miami police with the clothing she wore that night and a report was filed, said her attorney Ariel Mitchell.

In a statement released by McGregor's attorney Barbara Llanes on behalf of the Irishman he called the allegations "false" and said that he "will not be intimidated."

The Miami Heat said that they are conducting a "full investigation." The NBA also said that they're looking into the allegations and working with the Heat to gather information.

Conor McGregor denied the allegations leveled against him. Image: John Locher/AP Photo/picture alliance

A history of misdemeanors

McGregor's conduct at Friday's game had already come under scrutiny after an incident during the match's timeout hour.

The mixed martial artist punched a Miami Heat mascot after the mascot appeared on court for a pre-planned promotional gimmick. The employee who posed as the mascot was taken to the hospital after the attack.

McGregor is one of the biggest stars on the mixed martial arts circuit.

He hasn't fought since 2021, after he injured his leg during a match. His last win was in January 2020.

Previously, McGregor has been accused of sexual assault four times but never convicted, reported ESPN. He has also been accused of getting violent, making racist comments and homophobic slurs.

ns/jsi (AFP, AP)